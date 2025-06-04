



"CMA Fest presented by SoFi" will spotlight unforgettable performances and must-see collaborations from some of Country Music's biggest stars. The full lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks.



"CMA Fest presented by SoFi" is a production of the Country



Country stars



For more than 50 years, CMA Fest has united the Country



SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Over 10.9 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money - all in one app - and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi's technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across 158.4 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Country Music Association and ABC announced today that "CMA Fest presented by SoFi" will air Thursday, June 26, at 8/7c on ABC, and stream on Hulu the following day. Country stars Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde host the star-studded, three-hour television event, set to be filmed in the heart of Nashville during the 52nd CMA Fest later this week. McBryde returns for the second straight year to host the special, while Johnson makes his hosting debut."CMA Fest presented by SoFi" will spotlight unforgettable performances and must-see collaborations from some of Country Music's biggest stars. The full lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks."CMA Fest presented by SoFi" is a production of the Country Music Association, executive produced and written by Robert Deaton, and directed by Alan Carter. The 2025 airing marks the 22nd consecutive year CMA has produced a summer concert TV special.Country stars Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde are set to co-host "CMA Fest presented by SoFi," airing Thursday, June 26, at 8/7c on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.For more than 50 years, CMA Fest has united the Country Music community, bringing fans, artists and industry professionals together for four unforgettable days in the heart of Nashville. What began in 1972 as Fan Fair(R) with just 5,000 attendees has evolved into the longest-running Country Music festival in the world, drawing an estimated 90,000 daily attendees. CMA Fest is more than a festival - it's a celebration of the connection between artists and fans, featuring hundreds of performances and collaborations across multiple stages, once-in-a-lifetime moments, and the vibrant energy of Nashville, all fueling something bigger than the event itself. CMA Fest artists donate their time, turning their performances and appearances into purpose, with proceeds supporting music education through the CMA Foundation. This year marks the 22nd consecutive year that CMA has produced a summer music program to air as a network television special on ABC.SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Over 10.9 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money - all in one app - and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi's technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across 158.4 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.



