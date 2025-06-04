The Reissue Of Soft Cell's Classic 1982 Remix Album Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Arrives On June 20, 2025



The 1982 original, inspiring generations of clubbers, DJs and remixers the world over, is fully remastered and bolstered by the inclusion of extended versions of its two hit singles.

Namely, the smouldering melodrama of 'Torch', which famously just missed becoming Soft Cell's second Number One hit by being kept off the top spot by Adam Ant, plus the top three hit 'What!', a cover of Judy Street's 1965 Northern Soul heartache anthem. All is brought bang up to date with a second disc of remixes including Erasure, The Hacker, Jon Pleased Wimmin,

'Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing' is available now to pre-order on double LP, double CD and digital here: https://SoftCell.lnk.to/NSED



Soft Cell, aka singer, frontman and LGBTQ icon Marc Almond and multi-instrumentalist and producer Dave Ball, made their name in the clubs of Leeds, London, New York and Berlin before pop stardom hit with their groundbreaking, subversive performance of 'Tainted Love' on Top of the Pops in 1981. A rework of key moments from the electronic duo's seminal debut album 'Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret' alongside a couple of unreleased tracks, 'Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing' is hailed as one of the very first remix albums, and reached number 6 in the UK album charts in June 1982. It was closely followed by The



'Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing' features six dancefloor-slaying tracks, including, in addition to the aforementioned singles, an extended version of 'Memorabilia' that transformed the original into a 3am proto-house banger. The reissued 'Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing' channels the neon glamour and grit of Danceteria, Batcave, The Camden Palace and Studio 54 and still sounds fresh, menacing and ready to throw shapes in 2025.



Over to Dave Ball on the making of 'Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing':

"Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing, recorded at Mediasound in a very cold and snowy New York in February 1982, was a bit like a party in the studio. It was created to encapsulate the atmosphere and influences of all the clubs we went to, the music we danced to, and the drugs we took during our nights out in New York - the most obvious being cocaine and our most recent discovery at the time, ecstasy. We stripped or dubbed out most of the vocals and added more horns, and extensively used the analogue Serge modular system (that also played the pulsating sound heard on 'Torch', recorded around the same time). It generated fantastically dirty, random chaos and synthetic scratch sounds which just added to the intensity of the album. It ultimately captured the zeitgeist - and I think still sounds valid today."



Since their reunion in 2018,

'Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing' reissue tracklisting:



LP 1:

Side A:

1. Memorabilia (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

2. Where Did Our Love Go? (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

3. What! (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered



Side B:

4. A Man Could Get Lost (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

5. Chips On My Shoulder (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

6. Sex Dwarf (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered



LP 2:

Side C:

1.Torch (12" Version) - Remastered

2.Insecure Me? (12" Version) - Remastered

3. A Man Could Get Lost (Jon Pleased Wimmin Remix) - Previously promo only



Side D:

4. Bedsitter (Erasure Remix) - Previously on Keychains box set only

5.What! (12" Version) - Remastered

6. So (12" Version) - Remastered





CD1:

1 Memorabilia (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

2 Where Did Our Love Go? (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

3 What! (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

4 A Man Could Get Lost (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

5 Chips On My Shoulder (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

6 Sex Dwarf (Non-Stop Ecstatic Dancing Version) - Remastered

7 Tainted Dub (From Original 12") - Remastered

8 Torch (12" Version) - Remastered

9 Insecure Me? (12" Version) - Remastered

10 What! (12" Version) - Remastered

11 So (12" Version) - Remastered

12 Torch (7" Version) - Remastered

13 Insecure Me? (7" Version) - Remastered

14 What! (7" Version) - Remastered



CD2:

1 Memorabilia (The Hacker 808 Remix) - Previously unreleased

2 A Man Could Get Lost (Jon Pleased Wimmin Remix) - Previously promo only

3 Torch (MHC 2001 Remix) - Previously unreleased version

4 Insecure Me? (Hifi Sean Remix) - Previously promo only

5 So (Hifi Sean Baltimore Basement Dub) - Previously promo only

6 Bedsitter (Manhattan Clique Mix) - Previously on Heat The Remixes only

7 Tainted Love (Paul Dakeyne Remix) - Previously unreleased version

8 Memorabilia (Wally Funk Remix) - Previously promo only

9 Sex Dwarf (The Grid Remix) - Previously on Heat The Remixes only

10 Bedsitter (Erasure Remix) - Previously on Keychains box set only

11 So (The Grid Remix) - First time ever on CD

