Bryan Adams & Def Leppard To Headline BBC Radio 2 In The Park 2025 - Tickets On Sale Today!

Radio 2 in the Park 2025 will be heading to Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 September
and as announced on today's Scott Mills Breakfast Show, Bryan Adams
will headline Saturday night and Def Leppard
- with an exclusive UK performance for 2025 - will headline Sunday night at this year's event.
Plus, back by popular demand and following its debut at Radio
2 in the Park in Preston last year, there will be a Friday night DJ party to kick things off - featuring sets from Radio
2 presenters Vernon Kay, Scott Mills, Rylan, DJ Spoony and Michelle Visage
- ahead of a weekend packed with stellar live performances.
Radio
2 in the Park, the station's annual flagship live music festival, is a three-day music juggernaut featuring performances from some of the world's biggest pop stars alongside DJ sets on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the station's much-loved presenters.
Listeners and viewers will be able to catch all the action live throughout the weekend on Radio
2, BBC Sounds
and iPlayer.
Bryan Adams
said: "This will be my first time performing in Chelmsford, and I'm genuinely looking forward to bringing the show there. There's something exciting about playing in a new place, especially somewhere that's filled with a Radio
2 crowd ready to rock. I'm thrilled to be part of this event... brace yourselves, we're gonna roll with the punches!"
Throughout his career, Bryan Adams
has achieved numerous accolades. He's topped charts in over 40 countries and received prestigious honours including a Grammy, 18 Juno Awards (Canada), three nominations for Academy Awards and five nominations for Golden Globes. He's been inducted into the Canadian Music
Hall of Fame and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, cementing his status as a global music icon. He releases his brand-new studio album, Roll With The Punches, in August this year - the first to be released on his own Bad Records label.
Def Leppard
said: "Def Leppard have never had the privilege of performing in Chelmsford before, but this will all change on September
7! We are very much looking forward to headlining on the Sunday and also having our good friend Bryan Adams
on the festival the night before. It'll be a fantastic weekend…thanks to the BBC and Radio
2…we'll see you "In The Park"!"
With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) - continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as the world's greatest live rock band. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums, including two of the best-selling albums of all time, the Diamond Award (USA) certified Pyromania (11x platinum) and Hysteria (14x Platinum), capturing the group's legendary tracks such as Rock of Ages, Pour Some Sugar on Me and Foolin'.
The line-up:
Saturday 6 September:
Bryan Adams
Belinda
Carlisle
Ronan Keating
Jessie
J
Kid Creole & The Coconuts
Marti Pellow
Ella Henderson
Stereophonics
Sunday 7 September:
Def Leppard
Anastacia
Soul II Soul
Suede
Louise
David
Gray
Sophie
Ellis-Bextor
Jeff Smith, Head of Music
for Radio
2, said: "Radio 2 plays over 16,000 different songs each year, and I'm thrilled we're bringing a line-up of incredible artists behind some of those amazing songs to perform at Radio
2 in the Park. The range of musical genres represented is testimony to the breadth and diversity of our music policy - there is truly something for everybody! It's the station's biggest music event of the year and we can't wait to bring this stellar selection of globally renowned artists to Chelmsford in September."
Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday 4 June, at 8.30am at bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark (along with full terms and conditions). Tickets to the Radio
2 in the Park Pre-Party on Friday are £32 (plus booking fee). Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday are priced from £63 (plus booking fee).
Off the back of a sold-out European tour celebrating 25 years, Anastacia
is one the most celebrated and best-selling female artists. Blessed with one of the most powerful and iconic voices in music history, she burst onto the music scene in 2000 and has since clocked up huge hits, including the multi-platinum I'm Outta Love, One Day In Your Life, Paid My Dues and Left Outside Alone, selling more than 30 million records in the process.
Anastacia
said: "I'm so looking forward to performing at Radio
2 in the Park in Chelmsford, singing the hits, having a party on stage, sharing nostalgic memories and making new memories all at once. It's going to be a lot of fun!"
Belinda
Carlisle - gifted solo artist, voice of the Go-Go's and powerhouse live performer - has remained at the top of her game for more than four decades. Her unmistakable vocals on songs such as Our Lips Are Sealed, Heaven
Is a Place on Earth, I Get Weak, Circle in the Sand, Leave a Light
On, Summer Rain and, most recently, Big Big Love, are indelibly etched as the soundtrack to many people's lives. With a new studio album, Once Upon a Time in California, set for release this August, Belinda's commitment to her craft remains as strong as ever.
Belinda
said: "After having such a fantastic time recording the Piano Room for Radio
2, I am super excited to be joining up with them again this year for Radio
2 in the Park. I'm pretty sure this will be the first ever live TV and radio broadcast of one of my shows in the UK, so please do make sure you tune in for it!"
Kid Creole and the Coconuts scored seven UK Top 40 hits in the 1980's, including three Top 10 singles - Annie, I'm Not Your Daddy, It's a Wonderful Thing Baby and Stool Pigeon. Kid Creole, together with his Coconuts, provide infectious rhythms and amazing choreography. Acknowledged as one of The Greatest Showmen of all time, August Darnell - aka The Kid - has also been called the Sultan of Suave, the High Priest of Hip, the King of Pizazz and the Tropical Gangster. Pow.
Kid Creole said: "Looking forward to bringing some tropical funk and conga lines to Radio
2 in the Park festival with my three stunning Coconuts and the baddest band in the land…"
With an impressive musical career that spans over 25 years, Sophie
Ellis-Bextor has achieved five Top 10 albums and eight Top 10 singles, including Murder on the Dancefloor, which saw renewed global success last year after featuring in the epic final scene of the film Saltburn. She recently released new single, Taste, and will release her eighth studio album, Perimenopop, in September. Sophie
also has a much-loved Radio
2 show, Sophie
Ellis-Bextor's Kitchen Disco, which airs every Friday (9-11pm).
Sophie
said: "Radio 2 has a special place in my heart - from my very own weekly Kitchen Disco
show, to performing in the legendary Piano Room with the BBC Concert Orchestra. It's always a joy, so it's wonderful to be returning to Radio
2 in the Park this year to sing for the lovely Radio
2 audience in Chelmsford. As everyone knows, I love to dress up and have a good time, so I'll definitely be bringing the sparkles, sequins and disco with me!"
David
Gray is a British singer-songwriter best known for his breakthrough album, White Ladder, which featured the hit single Babylon and brought him international acclaim. Blending folk, rock, and electronic influences, Gray's introspective lyrics and emotive vocals have earned him a loyal fanbase over a career spanning more than three decades. His most recent album, Dear Life, was released in January 2025, and he is currently in the midst of his globe-spanning Past & Present Tour.
David
said: "I'm really thrilled to be playing at Radio
2 in the Park in Chelmsford on Sept 7. This will be my last UK appearance of the year. The only way is Essex!"
Brit Award winner Jessie
J has sold over 20 million records. With her seismic vocals, dynamic stage presence and great sense of humour she will be taking to the stage for Radio
2 in the Park, delivering her massive global hits including Price Tag, Domino, and Bang Bang, and newer pop bangers such as Living My Best Life.
Jessie
said: "It's in Essex and I get to sing some old classics and new music? Bring it ON!! I cannot wait for Radio
2 in the Park! Come party with me!"
Ella Henderson
is a powerhouse British singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and emotive songwriting. Her hits, such as Ghost
and Crazy What Love Can Do, alongside new single, Me & You, have earned her critical acclaim and a loyal global fanbase. With a blend of pop, soul, and heartfelt lyrics, Ella continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
Ella said: "I'm truly ecstatic to be performing at Radio
2 in the Park! It's such a great event and I can't wait to share the stage with so many incredible artists. The energy, the crowd, the atmosphere - it's going to be unforgettable! See you there for an amazing day of music!"
With a career spanning over 30 years and 15 million record sales, Louise
returned to the music scene in 2025 with her new album, Confessions. She first found fame in girl band Eternal - which became the first girl group to sell one million copies of an album with their debut, Always and Forever - before going solo in 1995. Louise
has had 18 Top 20 singles (including 13 Top 10) including Naked, Arms Around The World, Let's Go Round
Again and 2 Faced.
Louise
said: "I am so excited to perform at Radio
2 in the Park in September, I'd better get working on the set list… See you all in Chelmsford."
When Ronan Keating
answered a newspaper advert to audition for Boyzone
in 1993, he would have been hard pressed to believe that over 30 years later he would still be going strong, selling over 45 million albums with Boyzone
and as a solo artist, and with 30 consecutive Top 10 hits to date. Singer, songwriter, broadcaster, TV presenter, actor, charity campaigner, loving husband and dedicated father, Ronan has never felt more inspired by life and his love of performing live.
Ronan said: "I'm thrilled to be stepping out on stage for Radio
2 in the Park in Chelmsford later this summer. It's going to be a great weekend of amazing music… bring it on!"
Former Wet Wet Wet
frontman and platinum-selling solo artist, Marti Pellow, is one of the UK's most recognisable and enduring voices. With a career spanning four decades, Marti has sold millions of albums worldwide and enjoyed multiple UK No.1 singles — including the iconic and record-breaking Love is All Around. His catalogue of hits has become the soundtrack to countless lives, earning him legions of fans across generations.
Marti said: "I can't wait to be part of Radio
2 in the Park this summer in Chelmsford. There's something really special about live music and that shared connection with the audience - especially when it's for Radio
2, who've supported me and my music over so many years. It's going to be a joy to bring some love and a few familiar songs to the park - see you there! L2L Marti x"
Soul II Soul, created by school friends Jazzie B and Daddae, was born from the vibrant UK sound system culture of the 1980s, evolving into a 25-piece band. Their groundbreaking hits, including Keep On Movin' and Back To Life from their debut album, Club Classics Volume 1, solidified their global fame and earned them two Grammy Awards. They've sold over 10 million albums worldwide and remain a formidable force in the music industry, touring globally and shaping the ever-evolving music landscape.
Jazzie B from Soul II Soul said: "It's always a blessing to bring the Soul II Soul vibes to the people — especially with something as iconic as BBC Radio
2 in the Park. This one's for the lovers of soul, culture, and community. We're gonna raise the vibration, just like we've always done. One love."
With three decades and a wealth of record-breaking achievements under their belt, Stereophonics
have earned their status as true giants in the British rock mainstream. In April 2025, the band marked their return with Make 'em Laugh, Make 'em Cry, Make 'em Wait, their ninth number one album. Summer 2025 will also see Stereophonics
perform to over 500,000 fans headlining shows in stadiums, fields, and festivals.
Stereophonics
said: "We are looking forward to Radio
2 in The Park. It's a summer of big shows and big songs. We are looking forward to kicking off the weekend in Chelmsford."
Indie giants Suede
formed in 1992 and quickly gained recognition with their debut album, Suede (released in 1993), which topped the UK Albums Chart and won the Mercury Music
Prize. Over three decades, after their era-defining debut, the band is set to launch their tenth studio album, Antidepressants, in September
2025.
Suede
said: "We can't wait to play at Radio
2 in the Park, it's a fantastic event and we have great memories of headlining in Hylands Park way back in 1999 so are really looking forward to returning. Roll on September!"
Last year, Radio
2 in the Park was held in Moor Park, Preston, and featured headliners Sting
and the Pet Shop Boys. In 2023, Victoria
Park in Leicester saw Tear for Fears and Kylie headline the main stage.
Radio
2 continues to serve audiences with a steady stream of world-class music performances:
In February this year, Radio
2's Piano Room month featured performances from artists including Coldplay, Kiefer Sutherland, Elkie Brooks, Kate Hudson, Gary Barlow
and 10cc - with sessions available on BBC iPlayer.
Country music fans were treated to a feast of Country music on BBC Sounds, following Radio
2's coverage of the Country 2 Country festival in London, Belfast and Glasgow in March. As the official broadcast partner of C2C since 2013, programming was led by Radio
2's Country Show presenter, Bob Harris.
Jo Whiley's Sofa Sessions in her (Monday to Thursday, 7-9pm) show have included Maggie Rogers, English Teacher, Corinne Bailey Rae
and The Vaccines.
In May, Zoe Ball presented Elaine Paige: 60 Years in Showbusiness, a world exclusive concert honouring career of the station's host of Elaine Paige on Sunday (1-3pm). It was recorded at the London Palladium, with stunning performances from musical theatre stars including Samantha Barks, Mazz Murray, Julian Ovenden, Charlie Stemp and Summer Strallen. Plus, in a Radio
2 and BBC TV special, Elaine was in conversation with Zoe, telling the story of her incredible life and career, sharing exclusive stories as well as her tales from behind the red velvet curtains of London's glittering West End.
