Raegan Drops New Broadway Pop Single 'Longing & Lament'





Following a quiet period of reflection and reinvention, RAEGAN steps back into the spotlight with a clear artistic vision. "I've been gone for a while, behind the scenes, working endlessly to create my new music and find myself as the artist I am today," she shared on social media. "For so long, I thought I had to choose between being a music artist and being a musical theatre performer. But now I've found the balance - both worlds are holding hands and coexisting." With this evolution comes a fitting new title: Broadway Pop Princess.



RAEGAN made her official debut with the EP F*CK RAEGAN, a genre-bending and unpredictable six-track journey through her psyche. The record showcased her versatility and inventive songwriting, pulling influence from Tyler, the Creator and



After cutting her teeth on tour with AUTOHEART and Jazmin Bean, RAEGAN has emerged more self-assured and sonically fearless than ever. With "LONGING & LAMENT" ushering in a bold new era, fans can expect her upcoming live shows to reflect that growth: bigger, weirder, and more theatrical than anything she's done before. This is just the overture.



UPCOMING SHOWS:

June 3 - Bowery Electric - New York, NY (free rsvp)

June 29 - PRIDE Show @ Bowery Electric - New York, NY



RAEGAN is a 22-year-old pop artist whose work lives at the intersection of Broadway drama, pop spectacle, and raw personal storytelling. A singer, song-writer, producer, actor, and dancer, RAEGAN builds fully realized worlds around her music — theatrical universes where glitter meets grit and mascara-smudged heartbreak waltzes hand-in-hand with campy satire. Every song is a scene in her one-woman show.



Her viral debut TIM BURTON introduced her as a haunted heroine — an abandoned gothic doll that never made it to the big screen — earning over a million likes on TikTok and building a cult following for her eerie, cinematic songwriting. She followed it with many other releases, including her debut EP F*CK RAEGAN, a genre-bending, emotionally charged project that blends theatre, alt-pop, satire, and pure chaos into one unforgettable listening experience.



Now, after taking time to rediscover who she is as both an artist and a person, RAEGAN is preparing to release her most ambitious project yet: RAEGAN CORE. The new era blends her deep musical theatre roots with her explosive pop presence — unapologetically theatrical, wildly emotional, and more true to herself than ever before.



RAEGAN's theatricality doesn't stop at her vocals. She's the creative force behind every part of her work — from music videos to stage shows — bringing her background in musical theatre and lifelong performance into every self-produced soundscape.



