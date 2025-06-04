T-Pain Details 'TP20' Fall Tour Celebrating Two Decades Of Hits





October 5 & 12- Austin City Limits - Austin, TX New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and global cultural icon T-Pain has announced the TP20 Fall Tour. The tour will celebrate 20 years of legendary music, moments, and the Nappy Boy empire he's built since the release of his debut album Rappa Ternt Sanga in 2005. The series of dates officially kicks off in Maryland on October 3 and pays tribute to the massive influence T-Pain has had on pop culture over the past two decades. Highlights include a special pre-tour T-Pain Friends Show at Radio City Music Hall on September 4, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a hometown show at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee and more.The hitmaker will be joined by EARTHGANG on most dates, and the T-Pain artist presale will go live tomorrow, June 4 at 10am local time followed by a general on-sale this Friday, June 6 at 10am local time.Up next, T-Pain is heading Back To Wiscansin to celebrate 4-years of Wiscansin Fest with a special two-day Nappy Boy takeover on June 13 & 14 in Milwaukee - merging two of his favorite things to bring fans an epic weekend jam packed with music and drifting. Get ready for high-speed thrills, fearless fun and unforgettable moments! On Friday, June 13 - T-Pain will commandeer the Road America in Plymouth with Wiscansin State Fear - a full day of open drifting, carnival rides and games for all. As night falls, T-Pain and Nappy Boy Automotive President Hert will turn up the energy with a wild karaoke showdown where anyone can take the stage.The following day, Saturday, June 14, T-Pain will host the fourth annual Back to Wiscansin Fest at The Rave/Eagles Club. Taking its name from the now iconic lyric "Put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin" from his 2008 hit "Can't Believe It," T-Pain has assembled an all-star lineup of friends that includes Feid, GloRilla, Keyshia Cole, Pusha T, Wale, Jermaine Dupri, DJ Diesel (Shaq), NLE Choppa, Kash Doll, Prof, Duran Bernarr, Armani White, Djay Mando, NilexNile, and more. Fans can purchase a one-day pass for either event or a two-day pass for both, but limited tickets remain. For more information on special ticket packages, please visit wiscansin.co. T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He's sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon. Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more. He shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment, Nappy Boy Automotive, Nappy Boy Gaming & Nappy Boy Dranks, Chief Strategy Officer for the Global Gaming League, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author and spokesperson. Please visit www.tpain.com for more information.TP20 TOUR DATES: September 4 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY (special pre-tour T-Pain Friends show)October 3 - The Theater at MGM National Harbor - Oxon Hill, MDOctober 4 - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater - Bridgeport, CT *October 7 - Stage AE Outdoor - Pittsburgh, PA*October 8 - Jacob's Pavillion - Cleveland, OHOctober 10 - Terminal B at Outer Harbor - Buffalo, NY*October 11 - MegaCorp Pavilion - Newport, KY*October 14 - The BayCare Sound - Clearwater, FL*October 15 - Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. - Hollywood, FLOctober 17 - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center - Tallahassee, FL*October 18 - Brandon Amphitheater - Brandon, MS*October 19 - Coca-Cola Amphitheater - Birmingham, AL*October 21 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TXOctober 22 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TXOctober 24 - The Factory - St. Louis, MOOctober 25 - The Zoo Amphitheatre - Oklahoma City, OKOctober 26 - Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, NE*October 28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO (w/ Ying Yang Twins & Waka Flocka Flame)* w/ EARTHGANGUPCOMING T-PAIN PERFORMANCES:June 6 - Governors Ball - New York, NYJune 14 - Wiscansin Fest - Milwaukee, WIJuly 10 - Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World - Las Vegas, NV (residency date)July 16 - First Horizon Coliseum - Greensboro, NC (Keyshia Cola 20th Anniversary Tour)July 26 - York State Fair - York, PAJuly 30 - Ohio State Fair - Columbus, OHAugust 1 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, ILAugust 7 - West Virginia State Fair - Lewisburg, WVAugust 13 - OC Fair - Costa Mesa, CAAugust 16 - Iowa State Fair - De Moines, IAAugust 29 - Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World - Las Vegas, NV (residency date)August 30 - Cousinz Festival - Norfolk, VAOctober 5 & 12- Austin City Limits - Austin, TX



