IMPALA Calls For Clean Energy Access And Highlights Best-Practice Sustainability Initiatives In The Music Sector





Independent music companies are at the forefront of sustainable innovation, and IMPALA has already built the first label-specific carbon calculator which is free of charge to members, thanks to the initial support from members who helped get the tool off the ground, as well as Merlin through the Weidenmüller Sustainability Fund and Murmur. With the right support, independent music companies can help drive systemic change across the sector. Cultural and creative SMEs must be empowered to thrive in the environmental sustainability transition, without being left behind by policies that fail to take their specific needs into account.



Helen Smith, Executive chair, IMPALA commented: "The music sector is home to some of Europe's most innovative and agile SMEs. Ensuring they have access to clean energy and sustainability tools isn't just good environmental policy, it's essential for EU competitiveness and cultural resilience."



As outlined in IMPALA's Business Case for Sustainability, independent labels that engage in sustainability initiatives increase their appeal to artists, fans, and employees, reduce operational costs, foster innovation, and are better prepared for compliance and reporting obligations. Clean energy access is essential for these companies to remain competitive, agile, and aligned with the EU's climate objectives.



In 2025, with support from the EU's Network Grant, IMPALA is proud to launch Climate Clinics, a programme offering climate literacy training tailored to European independent companies across 12 countries over four years. Developed in partnership with sustainability experts Julie's Bicycle, these clinics will equip members with the knowledge and tools to assess and reduce their environmental impact, including through IMPALA's free Carbon Calculator.



Complementing the clinics, a free webinar open to all members will be held on June 10, focusing on high-impact, cost-effective actions for music companies just beginning their climate journey. With special attention to the environmental footprint of business travel, the session will provide actionable advice from Julie's Bicycle and highlight how labels can track and amplify the positive results of their efforts. Register here.



IMPALA also highlights the importance of recognising and supporting best-practice initiatives in the sector:

ReDisco, led by IMPALA member FELIN, is the first dedicated record recycling programme for labels and distributors. In just three collection rounds, over one million vinyl and CD records from 60 organisations have been repurposed. Plastic materials are redirected to other industries (automotive, construction, furniture - and eventually back into records), and paper is processed through a specialised recycling system. The next collection cycle is now open, more info here.



IMPALA also endorses the establishment of sector-wide action and co-operation, such as through the



