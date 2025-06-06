Two-Time Grammy Award Winning Global Superstar Sabrina Carpenter New Single "Manchild"





Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning record-breaking global superstar Sabrina Carpenter ushers in a new chapter with her single "Manchild" via Island Records - listen here. Sabrina wrote "Manchild" alongside her frequent collaborator, Amy Allen and also joined forces once again with Jack Antonoff for the single. Both GRAMMY Award winners, Amy and Jack previously worked with Sabrina on Short n' Sweet.This new single and chapter follow a revolutionary year for Sabrina, which saw unparalleled success. Sabrina released her groundbreaking album last August, Short n' Sweet, which topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024. Upon release, the album's opening track, "Taste," captured #1 on Spotify's US chart, dethroning Sabrina's own " Please Please Please " and making it the 3rd song off her album to hit #1. 'Short n' Sweet also became the 1st album with 4 Pop Airplay No. 1's since Taylor Swift. In addition to topping the charts, all three singles off the album, " Espresso " (2.2 billion), " Please Please Please " (1.4 billion), and " Taste " (1 billion) entered the coveted Billions Club on Spotify. The album as a whole garnered Sabrina six GRAMMY® nods as a first-time GRAMMY® nominee and won two awards for her GRAMMY® debut. Sabrina took home the "Best Pop Vocal Album" award for Short n' Sweet along with "Best Pop Solo Performance" for the album's lead single, "Espresso." She also made her debut on the GRAMMY's stage with a medley of her smash singles " Espresso " and "Please Please Please." 