Keith Urban Announces The Winner Of Old El Paso's "Castin' The Cowboy" Content Series

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After weeks of taco ballads, big belt buckles and taco-fueled performances, Old El Paso's wildly flavorful "Castin' the Cowboy" content series has officially come to a close, with Keith Urban crowning a new taco night icon: Elroy, a larger-than-life cowboy with the chops to match his charm.Elroy won hearts and caught the attention of Urban himself, with his Tex-Mex swagger, vocal flair and undeniable passion for Old El Paso. From fake horses to real harmonies, Elroy brought the heat and the humor to prove he's more than just a cowboy; he's the voice of taco night.Elroy is stepping into the spotlight with a new ad campaign rolling out this summer, starting off with him taking the reins as the new cowboy. Then, stay tuned for more ad spots from Elroy coming this fall. The creative recognizes the chaos of modern-day life, but shows how Old El Paso is one thing you can count on, bringing comfort, flavor, and a sense of ease back to the table. Whether it's crunchy Stand 'N Stuff shells, Creamy Queso sauce, Original Taco Seasoning, or crowd-pleasing dinner kits, Elroy's here to remind us that a little joy and a good taco can go a long way."When we launched 'Castin' the Cowboy,' our goal was to celebrate the spirit of taco night in a way only Old El Paso can," said Jenny Jonker, Brand Experience Manager at Old El Paso. "From our bold flavors to our versatile lineup of kits, shells, sauces and seasonings, we're all about making mealtime memorable, and bringing back our singing cowboy was just the beginning. Fans will want to keep an eye out for where Elroy shows up next!"The full "Castin' the Cowboy" content series, as well as plenty of Tex-Mex mealtime inspiration can be found @OldElPaso on Instagram and @OldElPaso_Official on TikTok. Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. His authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He's won 4 GRAMMY© Awards, 13 CMAs (including 2x Entertainer of the Year), fifteen ACMs (including the prestigious Triple Crown for winner Best New Artist, Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year), 3 AMAs, 2 People's Choice Awards, celebrated 9 consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums, which have produced more than 10 BILLION streams. His HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR will feature concerts throughout the United States, Canada and Australia and in October Urban will be the featured headliner on the new CBS music series, "The Road," which highlights his, and Blake Shelton's journey in search of the next big musician.



