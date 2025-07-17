"Yungblud. Are You Ready, Boy?" The New Documentary Film In Cinemas Worldwide August 20 & 24





The feature-length documentary, directed by three-time Grammy Award-nominated, Emmy® and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only,



A personal journey of change, confidence and rock-and-roll chaos, set against a city that has always celebrated counterculture and creativity, YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? is a revealing and uncompromising documentary about a generational artist finding his own voice.



Presented in B&W and colour, including stunning sequences shot in 16mm, the two-hour-long documentary shows



Speaking about the process of making the film,



He added, "You can feel the history in Hansa; it's in the silence between takes, the ceiling looming over you. You're standing in the shadows of all these legends and asking yourself 'who the f*ck am I? And what am I gonna leave behind?'"



Produced by B.R.A.T Productions in association with Aldgate Pictures, the film offers a never-before-seen insight into Yungblud's creative process, including its trials and tribulations, against the backdrop of a city steeped in cultural history.



Speaking about the release, Marc Allenby, Trafalgar CEO said, "We're so pleased to bring this visionary film to cinemas around the world for a limited time only. We are so proud to share this portrait of an incredible artist by acclaimed director Paul Dugdale, and can't wait for audiences worldwide to experience Yungblud's life and music on the big screen."



YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? will screen in 30 countries across the globe, including across 150 UK cinemas.



Speaking about the project, director Paul Dugdale explained, "When we made this film, it was in that special twilight zone between the record being finished and people hearing it for the first time. I always think of that moment before a release as such a unique time for an artist and it's an extraordinary period to document because we can enter into it without any external noise or pre-conception. It allowed us to make something unaffected by the outside world, and there's a really pleasing purity about that. We got to live in a moment with Dom, free of any external opinion and start a relationship from a totally blank canvas."



He added, "The opportunity to capture



In this love letter to Berlin, YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? features 12 brand new performances of tracks from Yungblud's fourth studio album, Idols.



Yungblud is fast becoming one of the key musical voices of his generation, blending influences from Rock, Punk and Pop to monumental effect. His arena-filling performances around the world have cemented his place as one Britain's most electrifying musical exports. He has received several accolades, including the MTV EMA for Best Alternative (2021) and the O2

https://www.yungbludofficial.com/



Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide led by an international team based in the UK, US and Germany. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.



Founded in 2021 by producers Stefan Demetriou and Amy



B.R.A.T (Beautifully Romanticised Accidentally Traumatised) is a disruptive and multifaceted brand that seamlessly blends music, fashion, and community, embodying a luxury punk aesthetic with a commitment to ethical practices and scalable potential for creating a lasting global cultural legacy. Beautifully Romanticised Accidentally Traumatized is spawned from Dom's desire to express himself creatively through various mediums and the alt community he's built through his music is the baseline for this brand.

B.R.A.T Productions represents a new creative home for Yungblud's wider audiovisual projects and a vehicle for him to collaborate with, and amplify, emerging voices in film, tv and digital content. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY?, the new documentary film featuring the globally recognized British artist Yungblud, will receive its worldwide theatrical release with screenings on August 20 & 24, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing. Visit Yungblud.film to find out more, sign up for updates and get tickets when they go on sale on July 17.The feature-length documentary, directed by three-time Grammy Award-nominated, Emmy® and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale (Adele: One Night Only, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, The Prodigy 'Worlds on Fire', Glastonbury Festival: Live at Worthy Farm) was shot at the legendary Hansa Studios Building in Berlin, the birthplace of David Bowie's Heroes, U2's Achtung Baby! and countless other iconic albums.A personal journey of change, confidence and rock-and-roll chaos, set against a city that has always celebrated counterculture and creativity, YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? is a revealing and uncompromising documentary about a generational artist finding his own voice.Presented in B&W and colour, including stunning sequences shot in 16mm, the two-hour-long documentary shows Yungblud at a pivotal moment in his career. The film follows the artist as he relocates to the historic Berlin studio with his band to record live performances of tracks from his brand-new album, Idols, for the very first time. His most personal record to date, Idols was released in June 2025 to critical acclaim, becoming Yungblud's third consecutive no. 1 album in the UK. With cameras rolling throughout the entire process and no live audience present, the project removes any artifice, presenting a truthful and unapologetic behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and the performances in its purest form, highlighting the intimate relationships and dynamic between Dom, the band and the music.Speaking about the process of making the film, Yungblud said "I wanted to make a film that truly documents where we are right now, at this moment, around the release of my most ambitious album to date. Berlin has always radiated complete, unfiltered truth. Every time I've visited Hansa Studios, it's just f*cking iconic."He added, "You can feel the history in Hansa; it's in the silence between takes, the ceiling looming over you. You're standing in the shadows of all these legends and asking yourself 'who the f*ck am I? And what am I gonna leave behind?'"Produced by B.R.A.T Productions in association with Aldgate Pictures, the film offers a never-before-seen insight into Yungblud's creative process, including its trials and tribulations, against the backdrop of a city steeped in cultural history.Speaking about the release, Marc Allenby, Trafalgar CEO said, "We're so pleased to bring this visionary film to cinemas around the world for a limited time only. We are so proud to share this portrait of an incredible artist by acclaimed director Paul Dugdale, and can't wait for audiences worldwide to experience Yungblud's life and music on the big screen."YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? will screen in 30 countries across the globe, including across 150 UK cinemas.Speaking about the project, director Paul Dugdale explained, "When we made this film, it was in that special twilight zone between the record being finished and people hearing it for the first time. I always think of that moment before a release as such a unique time for an artist and it's an extraordinary period to document because we can enter into it without any external noise or pre-conception. It allowed us to make something unaffected by the outside world, and there's a really pleasing purity about that. We got to live in a moment with Dom, free of any external opinion and start a relationship from a totally blank canvas."He added, "The opportunity to capture Yungblud at such a turbulent but rewarding moment of change, was an absolute privilege. Dom gave himself completely to the filmmaking process and I feel so proud of what we achieved together."In this love letter to Berlin, YUNGBLUD. ARE YOU READY, BOY? features 12 brand new performances of tracks from Yungblud's fourth studio album, Idols.Yungblud is fast becoming one of the key musical voices of his generation, blending influences from Rock, Punk and Pop to monumental effect. His arena-filling performances around the world have cemented his place as one Britain's most electrifying musical exports. He has received several accolades, including the MTV EMA for Best Alternative (2021) and the O2 Silver Clef Award for Best Live Act (2022). Known for his electrifying stage presence and boundary-pushing lyrics, Yungblud continues to challenge conventions while inspiring fans worldwide with messages of authenticity and acceptance. This year, Yungblud debuted own curated festival Bludfest and released his first book, the instant No1 Sunday Times Best Seller, 'You Need to Exist: A Book to Love and Destroy' on Penguin Books.https://www.yungbludofficial.com/Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide led by an international team based in the UK, US and Germany. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.Founded in 2021 by producers Stefan Demetriou and Amy James to take music artists' creativity further into factual and scripted projects and tell broader stories that reflect contemporary culture. Their recent film 'RAYE - Live at the Royal Albert Hall' won the 2025 Broadcast Award for Best Music Programme and they currently have a slate of arts and scripted projects both in development and active production.B.R.A.T (Beautifully Romanticised Accidentally Traumatised) is a disruptive and multifaceted brand that seamlessly blends music, fashion, and community, embodying a luxury punk aesthetic with a commitment to ethical practices and scalable potential for creating a lasting global cultural legacy. Beautifully Romanticised Accidentally Traumatized is spawned from Dom's desire to express himself creatively through various mediums and the alt community he's built through his music is the baseline for this brand.B.R.A.T Productions represents a new creative home for Yungblud's wider audiovisual projects and a vehicle for him to collaborate with, and amplify, emerging voices in film, tv and digital content.



