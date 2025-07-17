Olivia Dean's Second Album "The Art Of Loving" Arrives On September 26, 2025





*Headline Show New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominee Olivia Dean announces her highly-anticipated second album, The Art of Loving, arriving on 26th September via Universal Music/ Capitol Records.The Art of Loving is a tender, intentional deep dive into the many dimensions of love - romantic, platonic, self, and everything in between. The album will feature Olivia's recently released single, 'Nice To Each Other', which is accompanied by a one-take visual captured by Jake Erland. When speaking about her joyful new single, Olivia comments, "'Nice To Each Other' is a song about the push and pull of exploring your independence in dating. It's about enjoying someone in the present and allowing it to be both light and meaningful. I think this song and video represents a playfulness in me that I'm excited for people to see."The Art of Loving follows the critical success of Olivia's 2023 debut, Messy, which saw her cement her status as one of the most compelling voices in neo-soul and pop. Olivia will open for Sam Fender on his run of UK Headline shows, which kick off this Friday at the London Stadium, before performing a celebratory underplay at Shepherd's Bush Empire on 11th June. Olivia will join Sabrina Carpenter at her BST Hyde Park show on 6th July, then embark on her sold-out Across The Atlantic US & Canada headline tour this Summer - full dates below.With her signature warmth and lyrical honesty, Olivia Dean invites listeners into a new era of sound and storytelling. Poised to be her most intimate work yet, The Art of Loving begins an exciting chapter from one of the UK's most mesmerising artists. Olivia Dean Upcoming Live Dates:Friday 6th June - London Stadium - London, UK [Sam Fender Support]Wednesday 11th June - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, UK *Saturday 14th June - St James's Park - Newcastle, UK [Sam Fender Support]Sunday 15th June - St James's Park - Newcastle, UK [Sam Fender Support]Monday 16th June - L'Olympia - Paris, France *Sunday 6th July - BST Hyde Park - London, UK [Sabrina Carpenter Support]Saturday 12th July - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA *Monday 14th July - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC *Wednesday 16th July - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA * Thursday 17th July - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY *Saturday 19th July - Royale - Boston, MA *Tuesday 22nd July - Théâtre Beanfield - Montréal, CA * Thursday 24th July - Massey Hall - Toronto, CA *Friday 25th July - Massey Hall - Toronto, CA *Sunday 27th July - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL *Wednesday 30th July - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO *Friday 1st August - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT *Sunday 3rd August - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA *Tuesday 5th August - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *Wednesday 6th August - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA *Saturday 16th August - Wythenshawe Park - Manchester, UK [Sam Fender Support]Friday 22nd August - Royal Highland Showgrounds [Sam Fender Support]*Headline Show



