Keith Urban To Release Live Version Of "Long Hot Summer" On July 25th; First Live Release From His "High And Alive World Tour"

October 17th Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time GRAMMY Award winner KEITH URBAN is known as one of the best live performers in the world. His concerts are musical parties packed with #1 songs that are highlighted by jaw-dropping musicianship. Whether from the stage, in the aisles, between seats or in the crowd, Urban delivers unforgettable shows that are candy for the eyes and music for the soul.On July 25th the four-time GRAMMY Award winner will release "Long Hot Summer," the first live recording from an as-of-yet-unnamed live album slated to come this Fall. The 2011 release, from his album Get Closer, hit #1 in the U.S. and Canada and was certified platinum in Australia as well.Urban's current HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR has been in full swing since May. His palpable spontaneity and unpredictability have ignited moments including a poignant interaction with a blind fan, a performance with a cast member from Urban's forthcoming CBS show " The Road " and an impromptu performance of the Jeopardy theme:https://www.tiktok.com/@carly.bruno/video/7521111912067632398https://www.tiktok.com/@keithurban/video/7521089776687041823https://www.tiktok.com/@keithurban/video/7512120768616992030KEITH URBAN'S HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR:July 17th Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green AmphitheatreJuly 18th Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union AmphitheatreJuly 19th Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center AmphitheaterJuly 24th Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State FairJuly 26th Inglewood, CA - Intuit DomeAugust 13th Newcastle, AUS - Newcastle Entertainment CentreAugust 15th Brisbane, AUS - Brisbane Entertainment CentreAugust 16th Brisbane, AUS - Brisbane Entertainment CentreAugust 17th Brisbane, AUS - Brisbane Entertainment CentreAugust 20th Wollongong, AUS - WiN Entertainment CenterAugust 22nd Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank ArenaAugust 23rd Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank ArenaAugust 25th Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver ArenaAugust 26th Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver ArenaAugust 28th Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Entertainment Centre September 10th Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena September 12th Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome September 13th Regina, SK - Brandt Centre September 15th Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre September 16th Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre September 19th Montreal, QC - Bell Centre September 20th Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre September 25th Chicago, IL - United Center September 26th St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center September 27th Omaha, NE - CHI Health CenterOctober 2nd Hershey, PA - Giant CenterOctober 3rd Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun ArenaOctober 4th Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube LiveOctober 9th Fort Worth, TX - Dickies ArenaOctober 11th Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by HuntsmanOctober 16th Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness ArenaOctober 17th Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena



