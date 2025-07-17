Keith Urban To Release Live Version Of "Long Hot Summer" On July 25th; First Live Release From His "High And Alive World Tour"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Four-time GRAMMY Award winner KEITH URBAN is known as one of the best live performers in the world. His concerts are musical parties packed with #1 songs that are highlighted by jaw-dropping musicianship. Whether from the stage, in the aisles, between seats or in the crowd, Urban delivers unforgettable shows that are candy for the eyes and music for the soul.
On July 25th the four-time GRAMMY Award winner will release "Long Hot Summer," the first live recording from an as-of-yet-unnamed live album slated to come this Fall. The 2011 release, from his album Get Closer, hit #1 in the U.S. and Canada and was certified platinum in Australia as well.
Urban's current HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR has been in full swing since May. His palpable spontaneity and unpredictability have ignited moments including a poignant interaction with a blind fan, a performance with a cast member from Urban's forthcoming CBS show "The Road
" and an impromptu performance of the Jeopardy theme:
https://www.tiktok.com/@carly.bruno/video/7521111912067632398
https://www.tiktok.com/@keithurban/video/7521089776687041823
https://www.tiktok.com/@keithurban/video/7512120768616992030
KEITH URBAN'S HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR:
July 17th Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
July 18th Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 19th Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 24th Paso Robles, CA - California Mid-State Fair
July 26th Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome
August 13th Newcastle, AUS - Newcastle Entertainment Centre
August 15th Brisbane, AUS - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
August 16th Brisbane, AUS - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
August 17th Brisbane, AUS - Brisbane Entertainment Centre
August 20th Wollongong, AUS - WiN Entertainment Center
August 22nd Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena
August 23rd Sydney, AUS - Qudos Bank Arena
August 25th Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena
August 26th Melbourne, AUS - Rod Laver Arena
August 28th Adelaide, AUS - Adelaide Entertainment Centre
September
10th Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
September
12th Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
September
13th Regina, SK - Brandt Centre
September
15th Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
September
16th Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
September
19th Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
September
20th Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
September
25th Chicago, IL - United Center
September
26th St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy
Center
September
27th Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
October 2nd Hershey, PA - Giant Center
October 3rd Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
October 4th Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
October 9th Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
October 11th Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
October 16th Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17th Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena