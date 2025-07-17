Stans, The Eminem-Produced Documentary On Superfandom, To Launch In Cinemas Worldwide And Exclusively At AMC In The US On August 7 For One Weekend Only





Released in 2000, Eminem's song "Stan" - about an obsessive, unstable fan - remains iconic. So iconic that the term stan was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.



The song and its storyline serves as a guiding light for this unconventional and fully authorised feature, which follows a cast of real-life 'stans' whose deep personal connections to



More than just an exploration of fandom, the film examines the complicated relationship between one of the world's most private artists and his massive public persona. Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage, and intimate original interviews, it offers a raw, loud, and revealing journey across Eminem's career — and the passionate audience that has grown with him.



The film delves deep into the emotional and transformative connection between



AMC Theatres Distribution is leading U.S. distribution of the film at more than 135 AMC locations, beginning August 7. All participating AMC theatres will offer at least two showtimes per day during the film's run. The film will also receive a full week awards-qualifying run at AMC



Trafalgar Releasing will launch the film internationally on the same date, with 1,600+ theatres expected across 50+ territories. Full screening details to be made available on the official film website stansmovie.com from Thursday, July 24 at 2pm BST.



Over the course of his career,



STANS is directed by Emmy-winning writer, director, and investigative journalist Steven Leckart and produced by Eminem, Paul Rosenberg,



Tickets are available now in the U.S. on the AMC mobile app, at amctheatres.com, and on all platforms where AMC tickets are sold. International tickets go on sale Thursday, July 24 at 2pm BST. Full details at stansmovie.com.

"Alongside the film, STANS: THE OFFICIAL SOUNDTRACK will be available, with pre-orders now live in the US. Featuring the music that shaped the story - including previously unreleased tracks - the soundtrack serves as a powerful companion to the film's emotional journey." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following its critically-acclaimed opening at the inaugural SXSW London earlier this year, the ambitious and unconventional new Eminem-produced documentary STANS will launch globally in cinemas and exclusively at AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) in the United States for a limited time beginning August 7, 2025, through August 10. Moving, funny, and revealing, the film offers a raw and riveting exploration of Eminem's legendary career through the eyes of his most devoted fans.Released in 2000, Eminem's song "Stan" - about an obsessive, unstable fan - remains iconic. So iconic that the term stan was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.The song and its storyline serves as a guiding light for this unconventional and fully authorised feature, which follows a cast of real-life 'stans' whose deep personal connections to Eminem mirror some of the many themes found throughout his lyrics.More than just an exploration of fandom, the film examines the complicated relationship between one of the world's most private artists and his massive public persona. Through stylized recreations, rare archival footage, and intimate original interviews, it offers a raw, loud, and revealing journey across Eminem's career — and the passionate audience that has grown with him.The film delves deep into the emotional and transformative connection between Eminem and some of the superfans whose lives have been shaped by his music.AMC Theatres Distribution is leading U.S. distribution of the film at more than 135 AMC locations, beginning August 7. All participating AMC theatres will offer at least two showtimes per day during the film's run. The film will also receive a full week awards-qualifying run at AMC Empire 25 in New York. Ticket prices vary by market and location, and due to the film's special limited run, STANS is not eligible for AMC Stubs A-List reservations or discount tickets.Trafalgar Releasing will launch the film internationally on the same date, with 1,600+ theatres expected across 50+ territories. Full screening details to be made available on the official film website stansmovie.com from Thursday, July 24 at 2pm BST.Over the course of his career, Eminem has sold over 164 million albums and has over 110 billion streams globally. He was Nielsen SoundScan's top-selling artist of the 2000s with 32.2 million albums sold in that decade in the U.S. alone. In addition, Eminem was also named Billboard's Artist of the Decade for the same period, 2000 through 2009. Eminem has won 15 GRAMMY® Awards and an Academy Award®. His 2010 album, Recovery, was the first album in the U.S. to be certified platinum digitally. In March 2021 his greatest hits album, Curtain Call: The Hits, became the first hip-hop album to spend a full decade on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. His latest album, The Death of Slim Shady, was released July 12, 2024 and was his eleventh straight studio album to debut at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200, selling over 281,000 units. Eminem is now the only rapper to have released a platinum certified album in four different decades (90s, 00s, 10s, 20s).STANS is directed by Emmy-winning writer, director, and investigative journalist Steven Leckart and produced by Eminem, Paul Rosenberg, Stuart Parr, Antoine Fuqua, Tony DiSanto, David Schiff with DIGA Studios in association with Shady Films, Fuqua Films, Interscope Films, and MTV Entertainment Studios. Bruce Gillmer, Amanda Culkowski and Michael Maniaci are Executive Producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.Tickets are available now in the U.S. on the AMC mobile app, at amctheatres.com, and on all platforms where AMC tickets are sold. International tickets go on sale Thursday, July 24 at 2pm BST. Full details at stansmovie.com."Alongside the film, STANS: THE OFFICIAL SOUNDTRACK will be available, with pre-orders now live in the US. Featuring the music that shaped the story - including previously unreleased tracks - the soundtrack serves as a powerful companion to the film's emotional journey."



