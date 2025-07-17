Kalsey Kulyk Releases Carefree Summer Anthem "Till I Get To Heaven"



With a knack for versatility, Kulyk seamlessly navigates between poignant ballads and lively, feel-good anthems. She has collaborated with notable songwriters like Liz Rose (Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood) and Phil Barton (Lee Brice, Eli Young Band), culminating in her 2019 self-titled debut album, which reached #2 on the Canadian iTunes Country Chart and earned a nomination for CCMA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer-songwriter Kalsey Kulyk releases her new single "Till I Get To Heaven" via Universal Music. The track was written by Kulyk in collaboration with Liz Rose, a writer that Kulyk has admired from a young age."When I was 17 years old I heard Taylor Swift on the radio for the first time and then immediately went and bought her first album," Kulyk recalls. "The name that was beside all of my favorite songs on that album was 'Liz Rose.'"As a young songwriter, Kulyk was inspired by Rose's talent. She recalls thinking, "I don't know when or how, but one day I'm going to write songs with her."10 years later, Kulyk manifested her dream and brought the idea for "Till I Get To Heaven" to Rose and Phil Barton on a zoom writing session, which resulted in this fun, relatable summer track about living life with no regrets.An established mainstay in the Canadian market, Kulyk is proof that hard work, talent and a clear vision can make waves in country music. With effortlessly bright vocals reminiscent of the classic country era and a knack for vivid storytelling, her songs strike a perfect balance between the deeply personal and the universally relatable. Hailing from Hudson Bay, Saskatchewan, Kulyk is steadily building a loyal fanbase and earning recognition in the industry, one heartfelt song at a time.Kalsey Kulyk has enjoyed a lifelong passion for music. Mixing effortlessly rich and bright vocals with lyrics you feel in the guts, Kulyk brings a fresh yet familiar sound to the country music airwaves. Kulyk got hooked on singing and playing the guitar at a young age, taking part in hundreds of talent shows and competitions and winning her first songwriting competition at age 13. When diagnosed with cancer in high school, Kulyk didn't hit pause on her dreams. Her journey to recovery created songwriting inspiration, and the entire experience solidified Kulyk's belief in a career in music. Now with an arsenal of songs and a survivor's determination, Kalsey Kulyk is sharing her passions with the world. In remission for 15 years, her goals are clear. "What is life," she says, "unless you're doing what you love every single day?"In 2017, Kulyk's hard work paid off when she won both the Canadian Country Music Association's Discovery Artist program and Anthem Entertainment's (formerly ole) "On The Spot" contest on the same day. Winning the ole competition came with publishing and record deals, setting the stage for her to launch her career. These opportunities allowed her to hone her craft in the Country music capital, Nashville, collaborating with notable songwriters like Liz Rose (Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood) and Phil Barton (Lee Brice, Eli Young Band). These experiences culminated in her 2019 self-titled debut album, which reached #2 on the Canadian iTunes Country Chart and earned a nomination for CCMA Roots Album of the Year.With a knack for versatility, Kulyk seamlessly navigates between poignant ballads and lively, feel-good anthems. She has collaborated with notable songwriters like Liz Rose (Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood) and Phil Barton (Lee Brice, Eli Young Band), culminating in her 2019 self-titled debut album, which reached #2 on the Canadian iTunes Country Chart and earned a nomination for CCMA Roots Album of the Year. Her 2022 hit " Big Deal " captured her playful, high-energy side, topping SiriusXM Country and lighting up dance floors. Other fan favourites like "Damn You Love" and "Ain't Enough Whiskey" highlight her knack for weaving relatable themes of love, heartbreak, and resilience into memorable melodies. Kulyk's breakout single, "Love Me Like an Outlaw," released in 2023, showcases her further evolution as an artist. With over 2 million streams on Spotify and 200,000 YouTube views, the track has become her highest-performing single to date, climbing to #18 on the Canadian country charts in 2024. Critics have praised it as a career-defining moment, with V13 Media calling it "an unequivocal testament to Kulyk's brilliance."



