Myke Towers Releases Island Boyz, His Most Personal And Visionary Album

ISLA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Myke Towers presents Island Boyz, an album that doesn't aim to fit into any mold, but rather to create its own language. With 23 tracks blending reggaetón, dancehall, dembow, Latin R&B, and afrobeats, this project reaffirms his command over global urban sound and offers a deeper look into an artist in full reinvention.Island Boyz centers his island roots-not just as a Puerto Rican, but as a Caribbean creator with a broad outlook and a fearless approach to risk. From the introspection of "Expectativas," to the radio-driven power of " Soleao " featuring Quevedo-currently the #1 Latin song on Spanish radio to tracks like "No Hay Break" with Omah Lay or "No Quiere Flores" with Gabito Ballesteros, the project connects a wide range of influences without losing cohesion."Tengo Celos," included in the Island Boyz tracklist, is the album's focus single and is expected to be one of the biggest radio hits of the coming months."I wanted it to sound like where I'm from, but also like what I'm living right now. Island Boyz is the realest thing I've done to date," said Myke Towers about the creative process behind the album.The lineup of collaborators—Quevedo, De La Ghetto, Gabito Ballesteros, Manuel Turizo, Omah Lay, Ludmilla, DFZM, and iZaak—was not the result of formulas, but of artistic chemistry that amplifies the album's vision.With Island Boyz, Myke isn't chasing easy hits. He's aiming for longevity, authenticity, and sonic depth. The production, storytelling, and intention behind each track make this album a solid body of work that marks a turning point in his career.TRACKLIST:LA DESPEDIDA ft. DFZMJETSKOSUNBLOCKEL GISTROSURFERITA ft. IZAAKME HACES FALTANO HAY BREAK ft. OMAH LAYTENGO CELOSEXPECTATIVASDE GYMSOLEAO ft. QUEVEDOBUCHANNANS 18MAR ABIERTOPOR UN QLO ASÍSEÑORA ft. MANUEL TURIZORICA BEBÉ ft. DE LA GHETTOSE REVELÓNO QUIERE FLORES ft. GABITO BALLESTEROSFREAKY ft. LUDMILLAPIÑA COLADA / LAS PALMAS100 COPASMONÓTONOISLA



