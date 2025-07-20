Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Latin 20 July, 2025

Myke Towers Releases Island Boyz, His Most Personal And Visionary Album

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Ordinary
Alex Warren
523 entries in 27 charts
Messy
Lola Young
627 entries in 26 charts
Azizam
Ed Sheeran
324 entries in 24 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
941 entries in 29 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
1118 entries in 30 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
1125 entries in 25 charts
One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen
173 entries in 6 charts
Sports Car
Tate McRae
259 entries in 15 charts
Pink Pony Club
Chappell Roan
305 entries in 11 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
971 entries in 22 charts
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
243 entries in 15 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
201 entries in 3 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1343 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
241 entries in 3 charts
Myke Towers Releases Island Boyz, His Most Personal And Visionary Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Myke Towers presents Island Boyz, an album that doesn't aim to fit into any mold, but rather to create its own language. With 23 tracks blending reggaetón, dancehall, dembow, Latin R&B, and afrobeats, this project reaffirms his command over global urban sound and offers a deeper look into an artist in full reinvention.

Island Boyz centers his island roots-not just as a Puerto Rican, but as a Caribbean creator with a broad outlook and a fearless approach to risk. From the introspection of "Expectativas," to the radio-driven power of "Soleao" featuring Quevedo-currently the #1 Latin song on Spanish radio to tracks like "No Hay Break" with Omah Lay or "No Quiere Flores" with Gabito Ballesteros, the project connects a wide range of influences without losing cohesion.
"Tengo Celos," included in the Island Boyz tracklist, is the album's focus single and is expected to be one of the biggest radio hits of the coming months.
"I wanted it to sound like where I'm from, but also like what I'm living right now. Island Boyz is the realest thing I've done to date," said Myke Towers about the creative process behind the album.

The lineup of collaborators—Quevedo, De La Ghetto, Gabito Ballesteros, Manuel Turizo, Omah Lay, Ludmilla, DFZM, and iZaak—was not the result of formulas, but of artistic chemistry that amplifies the album's vision.

With Island Boyz, Myke isn't chasing easy hits. He's aiming for longevity, authenticity, and sonic depth. The production, storytelling, and intention behind each track make this album a solid body of work that marks a turning point in his career.

TRACKLIST:
LA DESPEDIDA ft. DFZM
JETSKO
SUNBLOCK
EL GISTRO
SURFERITA ft. IZAAK
ME HACES FALTA
NO HAY BREAK ft. OMAH LAY
TENGO CELOS
EXPECTATIVAS
DE GYM
SOLEAO ft. QUEVEDO
BUCHANNANS 18
MAR ABIERTO
POR UN QLO ASÍ
SEÑORA ft. MANUEL TURIZO
RICA BEBÉ ft. DE LA GHETTO
SE REVELÓ
NO QUIERE FLORES ft. GABITO BALLESTEROS
FREAKY ft. LUDMILLA
PIÑA COLADA / LAS PALMAS
100 COPAS
MONÓTONO
ISLA






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0084550 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0042576789855957 secs