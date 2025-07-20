Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 20 July, 2025

Quinn Loggins Releases Heartfelt Tribute "One Year Down" Honoring His Late Father

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Ordinary
Alex Warren
523 entries in 27 charts
Messy
Lola Young
627 entries in 26 charts
Azizam
Ed Sheeran
324 entries in 24 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
941 entries in 29 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
1118 entries in 30 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
1125 entries in 25 charts
One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen
173 entries in 6 charts
Sports Car
Tate McRae
259 entries in 15 charts
Pink Pony Club
Chappell Roan
305 entries in 11 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
971 entries in 22 charts
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
243 entries in 15 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
201 entries in 3 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1343 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
241 entries in 3 charts
Quinn Loggins Releases Heartfelt Tribute "One Year Down" Honoring His Late Father
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville singer-songwriter Quinn Loggins releases his most personal song to date, "One Year Down", a moving tribute to his father, legendary songwriter Dave Loggins, who passed away on July 10, 2024.

"This song is a tribute to my father," Quinn shares. "He passed away one year ago this July 10."

The track—equal parts elegy and embrace—chronicles the weight of grief and the healing power of memory. The emotional centerpiece of the song comes at its close, where a real voicemail from Quinn's father plays, recorded years ago on his birthday while Quinn was returning home from a writing trip in Sweden.

"I was recently driving when my Apple Music shuffled to a voicemail I had saved of my father," Quinn recalls. "It was from my birthday a few years back when I was flying home from working in Sweden. The voicemail started with my father saying, 'This is weird because I don't know where you are.' It hit me like he was talking to me from heaven, and I pulled off to the side of the road, wiped the tears away and wrote this song."

"One Year Down" captures the essence of Quinn's signature style—honest, heartfelt, and lyrically rich—with a production that allows the raw emotion of the moment to shine. The track is available now on all streaming platforms.

Quinn Loggins, son of Country Music Hall of Fame songwriter Dave Loggins ("Please Come to Boston"), has carved a name of his own in the Nashville music scene, writing for artists across genres and landing numerous television placements. But with "One Year Down", he steps into the spotlight with a story only he could tell.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0078211 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044851303100586 secs