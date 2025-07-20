Landmark John Coltrane Recordings To Receive Long-awaited Vinyl Reissues: A Love Supreme: Mono Edition Will Be The First-Ever Mono Reissue Of Coltrane's Masterpiece, Out September 26





Considered one of the most preeminent jazz artists of all time, and one of the most influential musical artists of any genre, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of John Coltrane's Centennial in 2026 and continuing the celebration of this year's 60th anniversary of A Love Supreme, Impulse! Records announces two special vinyl releases. First, Coltrane's magnum opus A Love Supreme will be presented in its mono mix for the first time in over 50 years. A Love Supreme: Mono Edition, will be out September 26 and is available for pre-order here. In further exciting news, The Complete 1961 Village Vanguard Recordings - featuring 22 historic performances from John Coltrane and his classic quartet at the famed Village Vanguard - will be released on vinyl October 24, 2025.Coltrane's masterpiece A Love Supreme: Mono Edition, is faithfully mastered from the original analog tapes by Ryan K. Smith, pressed on 180-gram vinyl at RTI, and housed in a tip-on gatefold jacket.The mono edition offers a new experience for fans - the surprising impact of A Love Supreme in mono is immediate, intense, unforgettable. Featuring the Classic Quartet of pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison and drummer Elvin Jones, A Love Supreme is one of the most honest musical performances put to tape. It's a timeless record in new form.A Love Supreme was recorded in one evening session on December 9, 1964 at Van Gelder Studio. Historian Ashley Kahn wrote about the importance of A Love Supreme for the 60th anniversary:A Love Supreme stands as Coltrane's universal testament, his non-denominational sermon of devotion, his Namaste. Exactly sixty years since its arrival, voices that speak of divine connection and supreme love are once again having trouble being heard. The lines that would divide one people from another seem unbending and are running deep. In a world at odds with itself, Coltrane's magnum opus remains more relevant than ever.On four days during November 1961, at the historic Village Vanguard in the heart of Greenwich Village, John Coltrane and his quartet recorded 22 landmark performances. The Complete 1961 Village Vanguard Recordings presents them complete and in performance order for the first time ever on vinyl. This is a limited edition pressing, with this deluxe 7-LP box set featuring over four hours of music recorded at a pivotal moment in Coltrane's evolution, capturing his classic quartet (McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones) augmented by guests including Eric Dolphy and Reggie Workman. This also includes a beautiful 20-page booklet with essays, photos and original illustrations.Considered one of the most preeminent jazz artists of all time, and one of the most influential musical artists of any genre, John Coltrane (1926-1967) has truly played a part in shaping the music of today. With over 25 million albums sold, Coltrane's music defined a comet-like path of rapid growth and dizzying rate of change. Beginning his career as a bebop musician and quickly progressing to contemporary jazz with the alto, then tenor saxophone, Coltrane evolved from sideman to composer and leader, developing his signature "sheet of sound" style circa 1957: racing through changes, playing and replaying scalar patterns, and relinquishing insecurity in favor of bold, chance-taking confidence. During his lifetime, Coltrane released 25 albums as a leader, with some attaining five-star, classic status: Blue Train, Giant Steps, My Favorite Things, and his seminal album A Love Supreme. When released in early '65, A Love Supreme quickly became Coltrane's best-known album, a kind of musical self-portrait that earned him two Grammy nominations, induction into Downbeat magazine's Hall of Fame, and a newer generation of fans—many of who were likewise looking to alternative spiritual paths. As his career progressed, Coltrane added the soprano saxophone to his repertoire and became known for his quintets, big band efforts, and as both a major force in record sales and box office receipts, and a major influence on many of his peers—his albums by then were required listening for jazz, R&B, and rock players alike. In his final years, Coltrane solidified his legacy as the point of the spear by a new generation of jazz avant-gardists, with his importance today resting in his enduring role as a paragon of artistic sacrifice and spiritual vision, an original voice who sits atop the pantheon of African American cultural heroes. Honored with a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Pulitzer Prize for a lifetime of innovative and influential work, the inspiration Coltrane's legacy continues to instill remains as strong as it is necessary—evidence of the unifying power of music: an argument to cherish our collective heritage; a dictate to listen to and learn from each other.



