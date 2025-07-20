Texas Singer/ Songwriter Dylan Gossett Heads Westward On Highly Anticipated Debut Album Out Now



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A rising face of Texas Country, multi-platinum certified and critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Dylan Gossett proudly presents his anxiously awaited debut album, Westward, out now via Big Loud Texas / Mercury Records / Universal Music Canada.This 17-track body of work invites audiences to ride shotgun with Gossett on a personal journey soundtracked by his eloquent songcraft, his signature blend of Americana and Red Dirt influences, and the kinds of heartfelt tunes born from the heart of Texas Country yet universal enough to resonate worldwide.Among many standouts, " Hangin' On " hitches to briskly strummed acoustic guitar propelled by an upbeat rhythm. It culminates on a chant, "'Cause I'll be gone in time, so I'll just toe the line." Bright chords set the tone for "Snake Eyes." Rolling the dice and taking a chance on love, he laments, "What do you know, it's snake eyes." It builds towards a raw and relatable refrain, "Don't act like I've got nothing to lose, don't act like you don't damn well know the truth, 'cause it ain't just me, it always takes two." Then, there's the knockout finale "Baptized By Rain." Backed by strains of soft guitar, he paints a vivid picture as he embraces the moment, "I push it all away, while I'm getting baptized by rain." Elsewhere, "Lord Will You Carry Me" sends a prayer upstairs and highlights his powerhouse voice at the same time. Gentle finger-picking underlines "Song About You" as he pulls everyone closer, "Sit on down, let me write a song about you."Ultimately, the album affirms Dylan as an essential voice in country, Americana, and folk. Check out the full tracklisting below.Dylan paved the way for the record with previously released singles "Like I Do," "American Trail," and "Sweet Lady." The latter is already approaching 5 million Spotify streams with Country Central professing, "Dylan Gossett's brand of alternative country is steadily taking shape, with a sound that's every bit as spirited as his earthy, baritone voice."Written over the span of the past two years while touring the globe, the 17-track Westward album was written and entirely self-produced by Gossett. It features his signature heart-on-his-sleeve storytelling and explores themes of love, family, faith, and chasing one's dreams."I think Westward means two things, generally. This album is very on-the-road written. You have all these bits and pieces from these stories that are really just about life on the road. The other side of it, and where the Westward title comes into play, was that these past few years have been so crazy and just incredible. I feel like we've been chasing our dream the whole way. People have always headed west for opportunities and chase their dreams by going out there. That's where I tie it in a little bit, metaphorically. Everyone in the crew is chasing their dreams, in some way."Cementing himself as a global touring force, Gossett sold over 72,000 global tickets in 2024 alone. Following his Stagecoach Festival debut and a North American headline tour this past spring, he's currently touring the midwest and west as part of "The American Trail Tour" ahead of his upcoming massive "The Westward Tour" this fall, which will see him performing in the biggest venues of his career thus far. His festival run will also continue throughout the summer, with performances at Under The Big Sky, Bourbon & Beyond, and Austin City Limits. All upcoming tour dates are below, and tickets are on-sale now at www.dylangossett.com.Over the past two years, Dylan Gossett has emerged as one of the biggest and brightest new stars in country music. In less than two years, he has notched nearly 1 billion total streams. His breakout single "Coal" recently picked up a 2x Platinum Certification in the United States, in addition to going Silver in the U.K., Platinum in Australia, 2x-Platinum in Canada, and 2x-Platinum in Ireland. The song marked his first entry on the Spotify U.S. Top 200 Chart, Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and U.K. Official Singles Chart Top 100. Not to mention, it broke into the Top 25 of the Billboard Country Digital Songs Chart and Top 5 of the Spotify Viral 50 U.S. and Global Charts. It's no wonder major players such as Spotify and Amazon pegged him as an "Artist To Watch" in 2024, while Music Row named him among its "Next Big Thing Class of 2025 Artists."Capping off a monumental 2024, Gossett released his fan favorite single "Tree Birds" last fall. Amazon Music also tapped Dylan to contribute "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (Amazon Music Original);" plus, he was featured on the GRAMMY-nominated Twisters: The Album Soundtrack with his original song "Stronger Than A Storm." Not to mention, he delivered a showstopping rendition of "Coal" during ESPN's College GameDay at his alma mater Texas A&M.WESTWARD TRACKLISTING:"Lord Will You Carry Me""Cicada Choir""American Trail""Snake Eyes""Livin' The Dream""Adeline""Roll of 35""Tired of Running""Smell of Rain""Back 40""Tree Birds""Song About You""Coal""Baptized By Rain"UPCOMING TOUR DATES:"The American Trail Tour"July 18 - Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon #July 19 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky *"The Westward Tour" September 11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company ^~ September 13 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond * September 14 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle ^~ September 17 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium ^~ September 18 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte ^~ September 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^~ September 22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^- September 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount ^- September 26 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^- September 27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore ^-October 3 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits *October 10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits *October 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre :-October 17 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! :-October 18 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island (PGA) :-October 21 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora ;-October 23 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre ;-October 25 - Toronto, ON - History -October 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe ;-October 29 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee ;-October 30 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ;-November 1 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory ;-November 2 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater ;-November 9 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ;-November 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell @ The Complex ;-November 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ;-November 14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ;-November 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ;-December 6 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels* Festival Date# Kruse Brothers as Support Kingfishr as Support: Drayton Farley as Support Willow Avalon as Support James Tucker as Support- Buffalo Traffic Jam as SupportHailing from Austin, Texas, 26 year old singer, songwriter, and producer Dylan Gossett has quickly become a rising face of Texas Country with his signature blend of Americana and Red Dirt influences and lyricism rooted in his southern upbringing. The Multi-Platinum certified singer and songwriter initially took flight in 2023 with his breakthrough single "Coal," which has now passed half-a-billion streams. "Coal" struck a chord with global audiences, cracking the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Chart and picking up multi-platinum certifications around the world, with tastemakers like The New York Times declaring "Coal" "One of the year's best country songs."Gossett continued his rise with the No Better Time EP [2023] and Songs In The Gravel EP [2024], which he self-wrote, recorded, and produced. Keeping up this pace, he gained further traction with singles such as "To Be Free," "Beneath Oak Trees," "If I Had A Lover," "Tree Birds," and more. Over the last two years, he has tirelessly toured the globe while building a formidable fanbase. He notably sold north of 72,000 headline tickets in 2024 alone. Not to mention, he's become a standout at festivals including Stagecoach Festival, SXSW, CMA Fest, Country 2 Country, and more, in addition to making his Grand Ole Opry debut and supporting superstars like Noah Kahan and Morgan Wallen for select dates.It's no wonder major players such as Spotify, Amazon, and The New York Times pegged him as an "Artist To Watch" in 2024, while MusicRow named him among its "Next Big Thing Class of 2025 Artists" and Rolling Stone hailed him as "One of country music's most in-demand live draws." This career-defining momentum set the stage for his 2025 full-length debut Westward, set for release July 18th via Big Loud Texas/Mercury Records. Once again, Dylan self-produced and wrote the entire album, with three songs co-written with close friend and bandmate Colton Forrest Hardy. Led by singles "Like I Do," "American Trail," and "Sweet Lady," the album thematically ponders the nature of love, family, faith, and what it means to pursue a lifelong dream. He turns his direction Westward now with this epic debut body of work and upcoming "Westward Tour" this fall.



