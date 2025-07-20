Rap Superstar Gelo Releases Debut Album League Of My Own





In the last few months, the road to League of My Own was paved by milestone moments. XXL championed him on its cover as part of the prestigious "Freshman Class" 2025. He also ignited the BET Awards Pre-Show with a powerhouse performance of "Booted Up / Tweaker."



This bold body of work boasts 13 hard-hitting and hypnotic tracks driven by his smooth and slick flow. A massive bassline wobbles beneath his gruff delivery on the opener "POLLASEEDS," which he premiered on Kai Cenat stream. Spiked with SoCal synths, it culminates on the chant, "Bitch I'm from the West Coast. You know it's, 'Fuck your policy, baby.' I ain't politicking, I seen a lot of things." On "Shook Da Game," his bars surge with enough force to register on the Richter Scale, going on to declare, "I'm not from this Earth. Shook da game from out of bounds." Then, there's "Hold On." Wheezy piano underscores a bouncy beat. Samples of barking and biting rhymes bring gusto to "Beware of Dog" as he wonders, "Why the fuck would I need friends?" The finale "1 Deal" proves infectious and introspective. He proclaims, "All I need is 1 deal," and he's making the most of his shot.



GELO bulldozed the way for the album with "Booted Up." Thus far, it has already amassed north of a million total streams. Meanwhile, he delivered an impressive "From The Block" performance of the track. In its wake, Billboard predicted, "GELO is ready to stamp his rookie of the year season with a slam dunk," and Stereogum applauded "Booted Up" as "a funky, piano-heavy throwback that fits right in with his other songs." UPROXX called it "heavy-stepping," and VIBE put it best, "GELO, the brother Ball making serious waves, is back with 'Booted Up'—a vibrant, hard-hitting single that serves as further evidence of his potential staying power."



In addition to the trunk-rattling bassline of "Booted Up," the album boasts his Gold-selling breakout anthem and the fastest-rising rap song of 2025 "



After lighting up the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, CA with a showstopping performance of "Tweaker," GELO has not only affirmed his starpower, he sets himself apart as a tried-and-true rap powerhouse on League of My Own.



TRACKLISTING:

1. POLLASEEDS

2. Tweaker

3. Shook Da Game

4. Booted Up

5. Law N Order

6. Humble Abode

7. Hold On

8. Can You Please feat. GloRilla

9. Wine N Dine

10. Beware Of Dog

11. PSA

12. Watcha Gon Do

13. 1 Deal



When GELO gets on the microphone, his hunger is practically audible. The Southern California native born LiAngelo Ball raps with an unmatched level of drive and ambition fueled by his lifelong passion for music. Over the years, he has quietly filled dozens of notebooks with rhymes, spent countless hours freestyling, and recorded hundreds of songs. This under-the-radar grind has prepared him for his moment. As a kid, he developed a deep appreciation for music. Upon hearing 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin', he decided to grab a pen and write raps of his own. At 18-years-old, he recorded in a studio for the first time. Simultaneously, he excelled on the court, playing basketball internationally, earning a contract with the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Turning up the heat this summer, buzzing rapper GELO (LiAngelo Ball) presents his highly anticipated full-length debut album, League of My Own, out now via Def Jam Recordings. He notably heralded the arrival of the record with a star-studded exclusive release party in his hometown of Los Angeles sponsored by Don Julio.In the last few months, the road to League of My Own was paved by milestone moments. XXL championed him on its cover as part of the prestigious "Freshman Class" 2025. He also ignited the BET Awards Pre-Show with a powerhouse performance of "Booted Up / Tweaker."This bold body of work boasts 13 hard-hitting and hypnotic tracks driven by his smooth and slick flow. A massive bassline wobbles beneath his gruff delivery on the opener "POLLASEEDS," which he premiered on Kai Cenat stream. Spiked with SoCal synths, it culminates on the chant, "Bitch I'm from the West Coast. You know it's, 'Fuck your policy, baby.' I ain't politicking, I seen a lot of things." On "Shook Da Game," his bars surge with enough force to register on the Richter Scale, going on to declare, "I'm not from this Earth. Shook da game from out of bounds." Then, there's "Hold On." Wheezy piano underscores a bouncy beat. Samples of barking and biting rhymes bring gusto to "Beware of Dog" as he wonders, "Why the fuck would I need friends?" The finale "1 Deal" proves infectious and introspective. He proclaims, "All I need is 1 deal," and he's making the most of his shot.GELO bulldozed the way for the album with "Booted Up." Thus far, it has already amassed north of a million total streams. Meanwhile, he delivered an impressive "From The Block" performance of the track. In its wake, Billboard predicted, "GELO is ready to stamp his rookie of the year season with a slam dunk," and Stereogum applauded "Booted Up" as "a funky, piano-heavy throwback that fits right in with his other songs." UPROXX called it "heavy-stepping," and VIBE put it best, "GELO, the brother Ball making serious waves, is back with 'Booted Up'—a vibrant, hard-hitting single that serves as further evidence of his potential staying power."In addition to the trunk-rattling bassline of "Booted Up," the album boasts his Gold-selling breakout anthem and the fastest-rising rap song of 2025 " Tweaker " as well as "Can You Please" [feat. GloRilla] and "Law N Order." The latter he previewed during his Rolling Loud LA set and has recently gathered millions of streams and received critical acclaim. Stereogum hailed "Law N Order" as "a hard-thumping, hard-headed bit of piano-led rap that, with its singsong vocals that seem to swim through the beat like a shark, sounds a lot like peak-era 50 Cent." UPROXX affirmed, "He proved that he wasn't a one-hit wonder thanks to his GloRilla collaboration 'Can You Please'," going on to sum up his year best, "GELO is swerving, bending corners, and well, ROLLING in 2025."After lighting up the NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco, CA with a showstopping performance of "Tweaker," GELO has not only affirmed his starpower, he sets himself apart as a tried-and-true rap powerhouse on League of My Own.TRACKLISTING:1. POLLASEEDS2. Tweaker3. Shook Da Game4. Booted Up5. Law N Order6. Humble Abode7. Hold On8. Can You Please feat. GloRilla9. Wine N Dine10. Beware Of Dog11. PSA12. Watcha Gon Do13. 1 DealWhen GELO gets on the microphone, his hunger is practically audible. The Southern California native born LiAngelo Ball raps with an unmatched level of drive and ambition fueled by his lifelong passion for music. Over the years, he has quietly filled dozens of notebooks with rhymes, spent countless hours freestyling, and recorded hundreds of songs. This under-the-radar grind has prepared him for his moment. As a kid, he developed a deep appreciation for music. Upon hearing 50 Cent's Get Rich Or Die Tryin', he decided to grab a pen and write raps of his own. At 18-years-old, he recorded in a studio for the first time. Simultaneously, he excelled on the court, playing basketball internationally, earning a contract with the Detroit Pistons, and shining on the Greensboro Swarm. At the top of 2025, he entered the world-famous Paramount Recording Studios in Hollywood and left with "albums' worth of material." The breakout " Tweaker " would just be the first one to pop. Beyond debuting in the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 and amassing millions of streams, it catapulted to #1 on the TikTok Top 50 Viral Chart, #1 on the Apple Music Hip-Hop Chart, #1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Songs Chart, #1 on Genius, and #1 on US Shazam. It's no wonder GQ hailed it as "the year's first genuine heater," and Complex predicted, "'Tweaker' is probably not going anywhere anytime soon." Now, he introduces himself with a deluge of new material and his forthcoming debut project League of My Own with Def Jam Recordings.



