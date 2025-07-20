Hauser Releases New Single "Le Vent, Le Cri"





This latest release follows HAUSER's acclaimed interpretations of the "Mission: Impossible" theme, Phantom of the Opera's "Music Of The Night", "A Time For Us", and "Writing's on the Wall", the Oscar-winning song from Spectre. Once again, HAUSER brings his unmistakable sound and evocative phrasing to one of cinema's most iconic melodies.



'CINEMA' is a sweeping homage to some of the most unforgettable film melodies ever written. Featuring 25 tracks recorded with the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Robert Ziegler, the album spans decades of cinematic history and reinvents classic themes through HAUSER's lush, emotional interpretations. From the sweeping drama of "Tara's Theme" from Gone with the Wind to the contemporary melancholy of Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For" from Barbie, the selections highlight both the grandeur and intimacy of film music.



The album also includes romantic themes from Somewhere in Time and Out of Africa and deeply personal renditions of hidden gems by legendary European composers including Nino Rota, Francis Lai, Luis Bacalov, and Vangelis. While HAUSER previously explored film and television music with 2CELLOS on their album Score, 'CINEMA' marks his first solo foray into this genre, offering a more introspective and curated collection that reflects his own cinematic passions.



HAUSER recently concluded his second solo North American tour, THE REBEL IS BACK!, with a sold-out show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The tour spanned major cities and venues, including



With 'CINEMA,' HAUSER invites listeners on a deeply personal journey through the power of film music. "Some of these pieces are hidden jewels," he explains. "They may not be instantly recognizable to everyone, but I believe they'll become new favorites once people hear them through the lens of the cello."



Known for his flair, virtuosity, and global appeal, HAUSER continues to push the boundaries of classical crossover, bringing orchestral music to new audiences with every performance. 'CINEMA' is his latest statement of artistry, cinematic emotion, and cultural celebration.



HAUSER - CINEMA

RELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 12, 2025

TRACKLISTING:



DIGITAL ALBUM:

Writing's On The Wall (from "Spectre")

Concerto pour la fin d'un amour

A Time for Us (Love Theme from "Romeo and Juliet")

Mission: Impossible

Comptine d'un autre été, l'après-midi (from "Amélie")

Le vent, le cri

Stranger in Paradise

Lujon

Tara's Theme (from "Gone with the Wind")

Somewhere in Time

The

Theme from "A Summer Place"

If You Are My Love

Chi Mai

Mi mancherai

Promentory (from "The Last of the Mohicans")

The Ludlows (from "Legends of the Fall")

Amore mio aiutami

An Affair to Remember

What Was I Made For? (from "

Marion's Theme (from "Raiders of the Lost Ark")

We Have All The Time In The World

Main Title (I Had A Farm in Africa)

La petite fille de la mer

Conquest of Paradise



CD ALBUM:

Writing's On The Wall (from "Spectre")

Concerto pour la fin d'un amour

A Time for Us (Love Theme from "Romeo and Juliet")

Mission: Impossible

Comptine d'un autre été, l'après-midi (from "Amélie")

Lujon

Tara's Theme (from "Gone with the Wind")

Somewhere in Time

The

Theme from "A Summer Place"

Chi Mai

Mi mancherai

Promentory (from "The Last of the Mohicans")

What Was I Made For? (from "

Conquest of Paradise



Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar HAUSER has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of CLASSIC, followed by The Player (2022), HAUSER CHRISTMAS (2023) CLASSIC II (2024) and now CINEMA, HAUSER has amassed over 2 billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe including historic venues like New York City's New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Internationally renowned cellist HAUSER unveils "Le Vent, Le Cri", a haunting and cinematic reimagining of the classic originally composed by Ennio Morricone for the 1981 French film Le Professionnel. The evocative piece is the latest single from HAUSER's forthcoming album CINEMA, out September 12 via Sony Music Masterworks and available for preorder here. With his signature blend of virtuosity, emotion, and flair, HAUSER breathes new life into the timeless melody. The track is now available to stream and download, with the official music video.This latest release follows HAUSER's acclaimed interpretations of the "Mission: Impossible" theme, Phantom of the Opera's "Music Of The Night", "A Time For Us", and "Writing's on the Wall", the Oscar-winning song from Spectre. Once again, HAUSER brings his unmistakable sound and evocative phrasing to one of cinema's most iconic melodies.'CINEMA' is a sweeping homage to some of the most unforgettable film melodies ever written. Featuring 25 tracks recorded with the prestigious London Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Robert Ziegler, the album spans decades of cinematic history and reinvents classic themes through HAUSER's lush, emotional interpretations. From the sweeping drama of "Tara's Theme" from Gone with the Wind to the contemporary melancholy of Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For" from Barbie, the selections highlight both the grandeur and intimacy of film music.The album also includes romantic themes from Somewhere in Time and Out of Africa and deeply personal renditions of hidden gems by legendary European composers including Nino Rota, Francis Lai, Luis Bacalov, and Vangelis. While HAUSER previously explored film and television music with 2CELLOS on their album Score, 'CINEMA' marks his first solo foray into this genre, offering a more introspective and curated collection that reflects his own cinematic passions.HAUSER recently concluded his second solo North American tour, THE REBEL IS BACK!, with a sold-out show at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL. The tour spanned major cities and venues, including Radio City Music Halland The Greek Theater, among others. Following the success of his North American tour, HAUSER will bring his cinematic performances to Europe this fall, with shows planned in major cities across the continent, check https://hauserofficial.com/? for the exact cities and dates.With 'CINEMA,' HAUSER invites listeners on a deeply personal journey through the power of film music. "Some of these pieces are hidden jewels," he explains. "They may not be instantly recognizable to everyone, but I believe they'll become new favorites once people hear them through the lens of the cello."Known for his flair, virtuosity, and global appeal, HAUSER continues to push the boundaries of classical crossover, bringing orchestral music to new audiences with every performance. 'CINEMA' is his latest statement of artistry, cinematic emotion, and cultural celebration.HAUSER - CINEMARELEASE DATE: SEPTEMBER 12, 2025TRACKLISTING:DIGITAL ALBUM:Writing's On The Wall (from "Spectre")Concerto pour la fin d'un amourA Time for Us (Love Theme from "Romeo and Juliet")Mission: ImpossibleComptine d'un autre été, l'après-midi (from "Amélie")Le vent, le criStranger in ParadiseLujonTara's Theme (from "Gone with the Wind")Somewhere in TimeThe Music of the NightTheme from "A Summer Place"If You Are My LoveChi MaiMi mancheraiPromentory (from "The Last of the Mohicans")The Ludlows (from "Legends of the Fall")Amore mio aiutamiAn Affair to RememberWhat Was I Made For? (from " Barbie ")Marion's Theme (from "Raiders of the Lost Ark")We Have All The Time In The WorldMain Title (I Had A Farm in Africa)La petite fille de la merConquest of ParadiseCD ALBUM:Writing's On The Wall (from "Spectre")Concerto pour la fin d'un amourA Time for Us (Love Theme from "Romeo and Juliet")Mission: ImpossibleComptine d'un autre été, l'après-midi (from "Amélie")LujonTara's Theme (from "Gone with the Wind")Somewhere in TimeThe Music of the NightTheme from "A Summer Place"Chi MaiMi mancheraiPromentory (from "The Last of the Mohicans")What Was I Made For? (from " Barbie ")Conquest of ParadiseFollowing an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar HAUSER has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of CLASSIC, followed by The Player (2022), HAUSER CHRISTMAS (2023) CLASSIC II (2024) and now CINEMA, HAUSER has amassed over 2 billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall and performing alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John, as well as adored by Céline Dion. His electric stage presence has also led to several high-profile appearances, including an opening night performance at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, performing at the Vatican for the Pope, and special features for both the NFL and UEFA. Named one of People Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Men Alive and featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Forbes, and The New York Times, HAUSER has graced the stage for numerous broadcast performances, most recently adding Love Island to a long resume of appearances that includes The Bachelorette, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español and more. This year, HAUSER launched "Music Unites the World" on his social media -- a passion project where he will record an iconic song from each nation around the globe to spread a message of unity through music.



