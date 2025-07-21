Lady Gaga Evokes The Phantom Of The Opera In New 'Mayhem Ball' Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Lady Gaga is giving a nod to The Phantom of the Opera in her new concert tour! While singing the Grammy and Oscar-winning "Shallow
" in her new Mayhem Ball concert tour, Gaga boards a small boat that her alter ego, the Mistress of Mayhem, rows. The moment evokes the title song in The Phantom of the Opera, where Christine sings on a boat steered by the Phantom.
Watch the performance from last night's opening night of the tour in Las Vegas
below. More stops are planned in New York City, Chicago, Seattle, London, and more.
The new performance follows the announcement that Gaga's frequent stylist and collaborator, Nicola Formichetti, will serve as the "Director of Masks" for The Phantom of the Opera's upcoming return to New York City - Masquerade.
Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem, arrived earlier this month and has since debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles "Disease," "Abracadabra," and "Die With a Smile." The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.
Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of The Phantom of the Opera - a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the Music
Of The Night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than "a little illumination," with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.
The Mayhem Ball Dates:
July 16 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
July 18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 6 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 7 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 22 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square
Garden
Aug. 23 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square
Garden
Aug. 26 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square
Garden
Aug. 31 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sept. 1 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Sept. 10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 11 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sept. 17 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sept. 29 - London, U.K. - The O2
Sept. 30 - London, U.K. - The O2
Oct. 2 - London, U.K. - The O2
Oct. 7 - Manchester, U.K. - Co-Op Live
Oct. 12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii
Arena
Oct. 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii
Arena
Oct. 19 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
Oct. 20 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
Oct. 28 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 29 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 4 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Nov. 5 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
Nov. 9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
Nov. 11 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Arena
Nov. 13 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
Nov. 14 - Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
Nov. 17 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Nov. 18 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
Nov. 20 - Paris, France - Accor Arena