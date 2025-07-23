Top40-Charts.com
News
Alternative 23 July, 2025

The Living End Announce First New Album In Eight Years

The Living End Announce First New Album In Eight Years
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Platinum-selling Australian punk rock band, The Living End have announced their first new record in eight years. Comprising eleven tracks, I Only Trust Rock n Roll, is set for release on September 26th via BMG.

The trio have simultaneously unveiled the album's title track while announcing a nationwide tour to celebrate their long-awaited comeback.

Frontman Chris Cheney said: "We did not want to make a big, over-the-top record with a hundred parts. We've made those records. This one had to sound like a slick machine. Trim the fat. Yeah, there are those harmonies and extra guitar bits. But a big part of the writing was knowing what a song didn't need."

Bassist Scott Owen added, "We've been through a lot together, and we've learned when to get out of each other's way. At the end of the day, it's about three guys, plugged in, going for it. No tricks. Songs that hit hard and mean something." Drummer Andy Strachan adds, "The best gigs are when we come off completely rooted. We leave nothing behind."






