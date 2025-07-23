Frank Wildhorn Composer Of Musical Theatre/ Pop/ Classical Releases Odessa Symphonie Featuring Vienna Symphony Orchestra





https://www.FrankWildhorn.com and on Instagram at https://www.FrankWildhorn.com VIENNA, AUSTRIA (Top40 Charts) The Vienna Symphony Orchestra has recorded Composer Frank Wildhorn's "Odessa Symphonie," released by HitSquad Records, available on all streaming platforms and on CD. The full length symphony, recorded by 80+ musicians at MusikVerein in Vienna, is conducted by Koen Schoots and arranged/orchestrated by Kim Scharnberg and was world premiered live on July 13th in Ulm, Germany, along with his "Donau Symphonie," on the banks of the Danube River.The renowned Tony, Grammy and Emmy nominated composer of musical theatre (Jekyll & Hyde, Death Note, Bonnie & Clyde and many more on Broadway, the West End and around the world) and pop/jazz/r&b songs like the Whitney Houston worldwide #1 "Where Do Broken Hearts Go?" drew inspiration for the Odessa Symphonie in honor of his mother Sandra's homeland and in tribute to the journey of his longtime producer Walter Feucht's Father. "The Odessa Symphonie" marks a deeply personal and profound journey for Wildhorn, venturing further into the realm of classical music.Comprising seven evocative movements, "The Odessa Symphonie" offers an impressionistic musical view of time, place, struggle, and the enduring hopes and dreams of both invented and real characters striving for peace and a better life. The Movements: A Day in the Life of Odessa; A Call to Arms/Battle Royale; Farewell to a Soldier; Dreaming of Peace; A Lonely Star, The Journey Home; Homecoming and Remembrance make up the heartfelt musical journey."With everything I've been lucky enough to accomplish in my life, the night of the premiere of the Donau Symphony in the Great Hall in Vienna was my favorite night of music of my life because it was just about the music and the performance of the Orchestra and the sound of the instruments and the arrangement and how it all came together. And the response to it was so overwhelming that it inspired me to keep going in this new adventure of classical music," observes Wildhorn. One of the headlines in Die Presse said, "In the Yankee Stadium of Classical Music, Music Composer Frank Wildhorn Creates His First Serious Opus With "Danube Symphony,"" referring to the performance at MusikVerein - "I mean, for a sports fanatic born in New York. It's a feeling like nothing else in the world," he adds.Wildhorn firmly believes, "music, like love, knows no boundaries." He asserts that, "when music is performed with passion, heart, and soul, it transcends cultural and political divides, building bridges and fostering understanding." This philosophy is reflected in his thriving international career and his marriage to his Japanese wife, the actress/performer and model known professionally as Yoka Wao (Takako). "My life has been so enriched by the places that music has taken and continues to take me."The Musical Theatre Symphonic Suites with The Vienna All Star Super Orchestra and Ballet Interpretations, Too!The Vienna Symphony Orchestra premiered the Odessa Symphonie live on July 13 at Munsterplatz Plaza in Ulm, Germany. Also included in the repertoire at this spectacular outdoor venue along the banks of the Danube River will be pieces from the WIldhorn Symphonic Suites, including suites from Wildhorn musicals. As a result of one of Frank and Walter's inspirational 'walk and talks,' these Suites have become another upcoming recording, set for release this Fall.And, as if this isn't enough, one of Europe's premier ballet dancers is set to perform one of the pieces at the August 3 event, "Frank Wildhorn - Live in Concert" at Theater im Park, Vienna. There will also be an August 7 "Frank Wildhorn and Friends Musical Gala," the Hungarian Premiere of "Donau Symphonie" at Budapest's Margaret Island Main Stage."To answer the inevitable question upon the release of The Odessa Symphonie, I think my Mom would be happy with me and the piece," Wildhorn says with a sweet, thoughtful smile. "And, if I'm being honest, I think if my Dad, who passed away around 14 years ago, heard the Donau Symphonie and the piece that I wrote for him called "Song For My Father", which was really about his journey in the thirties from Romania through Europe to America, would think that it is pretty cool."Around The World With Frank Wildhorn in 2025:There are three World Premieres of Wildhorn musicals around the world in 2025:Kane and Abel (Japan, January)Einstein: A Matter of Time (St. Gallen, Switzerland, March)A Man Too Beautiful for Takarazuka (Japan, November)Additionally, his critically acclaimed musical Death Note returns to Tokyo for its 10th anniversary run and will also be seen in Seoul, where it garnered a Korean Musical Award in 2022. Bonnie & Clyde returns to Seoul in December, and Mata Hari will tour Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka starting in October. Jekyll & Hyde will return to Japan in 2026 following its 20th anniversary and over 2 million cumulative viewers. No Longer Human, recognized as the 2024 Musical of the Year in China and for which Frank was named Composer of the year (the first American to do so), embarks on a summer tour and Wonderland opened in Linz, Austria. The year began with four Wildhorn productions on stage at the same time in Seoul: Jekyll & Hyde, The Man Who Laughs, Cyrano, and Mata Hari. Original Cast Recordings for Your Lie In April (London) and Wonderland (LandesTheater Linz) have also been released.Download & Listen to Frank Wildhorn's Odessa Symphonie at the links below and on other digital platforms:https://open.spotify.com/album/2W2foAMtt62nGcTpd6Y8dqhttps://music.apple.com/us/album/odessa-symphonie-live/1820494436https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FD5M3CQV/https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nkYnUcKCnkfX1CaCygsDRvLIRzWpRqWbAhttps://www.FrankWildhorn.com and on Instagram at https://www.FrankWildhorn.com



