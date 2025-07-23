Reese Goode Releases New Country Ballad 'Texas Boy,' From Upcoming Debut EP "Truth"





Young female artist, Reese Goode, releases a new single, Texas Boy from her forthcoming debut EP. This track is a country ballad about craving the gaze of someone who doesn't quite see you. Texas Boy explores the thoughts that go through your head when developing feelings for a person.

Born and raised in Texas, 17-year-old Reese Goode has built her musical foundation on a deep love of singing, guitar, and storytelling. She draws inspiration from country icons like Megan Moroney, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert, and her sound pays tribute to the genre while pushing it forward. Produced by Don Miggs (Dolly Parton, Mick Fleetwood) and written by Reese, "Texas Boy" blends the sounds of acoustic guitars with hard-hitting drums and a melodic vocal performance. This track gives flashbacks to the early days of Taylor Swift with songs like "Tim McGraw".

"This is a song I wrote for someone when I liked them and they barely knew me," says Reese. "Sometimes we like people and can't get them out of our heads".

Reese is set to make her highly anticipated Los Angeles debut with a single release performance at the iconic Hotel Ziggy on July 23, 2025. She'll take the stage as part of the We Found New Music Artist Showcase, known for spotlighting some of the most buzzworthy emerging talent in the industry.




