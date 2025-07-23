Ronnie Milsap Headlines Episode 3 Of 'Small Town Sound' On American Country Network

Top40-Charts.com
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American Country Network is proud to announce a special new episode of Small Town Sound featuring legendary country music icon Ronnie Milsap. The episode airs Wednesday July 23rd at 8/7c and includes an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Milsap's legacy and a powerful duet performance with rising artist Noah Snyder.

In Episode 3, viewers will witness heartfelt moments as Ronnie shares timeless wisdom with the next generation of country stars. The highlight of the show is the debut of Ronnie's emotional rendition of "Where Did You Sleep Last Night? (In the Pines)"-performed as a duet alongside Noah Snyder in a moving tribute to the roots of country music.

Small Town Sound continues to spotlight authentic stories from small-town America and rising talent with big dreams. Ronnie's appearance marks a milestone moment in the season-bridging generations and honoring tradition in a way only American Country Network can deliver.

"Small Town Sound" can be found exclusively on American Country Network, available on OTA broadcast, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android mobile, and streaming on FAST channels.

Don't miss this unforgettable episode of Small Town Sound—celebrating legends, lifting new voices, and keeping real country music alive.






