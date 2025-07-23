Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 23 July, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne, Legendary Black Sabbath Frontman, Dies At 76

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Ordinary
Alex Warren
523 entries in 27 charts
Messy
Lola Young
627 entries in 26 charts
Azizam
Ed Sheeran
324 entries in 24 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
941 entries in 29 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
1118 entries in 30 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
1125 entries in 25 charts
One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen
173 entries in 6 charts
Sports Car
Tate McRae
259 entries in 15 charts
Pink Pony Club
Chappell Roan
305 entries in 11 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
971 entries in 22 charts
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
243 entries in 15 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
201 entries in 3 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1343 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
241 entries in 3 charts
Ozzy Osbourne, Legendary Black Sabbath Frontman, Dies At 76
LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The world of rock and heavy metal is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic voices. Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76.

Osbourne passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, according to a statement released early this morning. The cause of death has not been officially disclosed, but the singer had battled various health issues in recent years, including Parkinson's disease and complications from past injuries.

Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham, England, in 1949, Ozzy rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognizable figures in music history. As the lead singer of Black Sabbath, he helped pioneer the heavy metal genre in the early 1970s with groundbreaking albums like Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Black Sabbath Vol. 4.

Known for his haunting voice, wild stage presence, and dark, powerful lyrics, Osbourne helped define a generation of music and inspired countless artists across genres. Songs like "War Pigs," "Iron Man," and "Black Sabbath" became anthems of rebellion and darkness, solidifying the band's legacy as metal royalty.

After parting ways with Black Sabbath in 1979, Osbourne launched a wildly successful solo career. His debut solo album, Blizzard of Ozz, featured hits like "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley" and introduced him to a new generation of fans. His career was not without controversy - from biting the head off a bat on stage to his well-documented struggles with addiction - but he remained a beloved and enduring figure.

In the 2000s, Ozzy gained renewed fame through the MTV reality show The Osbournes, which showcased his family life and endeared him to a broader audience. Despite health setbacks, he continued recording and performing into his seventies, releasing his final album, Patient Number 9, in 2022.

Tributes from across the music world and beyond have poured in since the announcement. Former bandmates, fans, and fellow musicians remembered Osbourne as a trailblazer, a fighter, and a true original. "There will never be another Ozzy," said Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath's guitarist. "He was more than a singer — he was the heart of this music."

Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, and several grandchildren. His legacy as the "Prince of Darkness" will live on in the thunderous echoes of his music, which continues to inspire new generations of fans.
Rest in peace, Ozzy. You may be gone, but your music will never die.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0058899 secs // 4 () queries in 0.004885196685791 secs