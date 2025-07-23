Ozzy Osbourne, Legendary Black Sabbath Frontman, Dies At 76





Rest in peace, Ozzy. You may be gone, but your music will never die. LONDON, UK (Top40 Charts) The world of rock and heavy metal is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic voices. Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76.Osbourne passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, according to a statement released early this morning. The cause of death has not been officially disclosed, but the singer had battled various health issues in recent years, including Parkinson's disease and complications from past injuries.Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham, England, in 1949, Ozzy rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognizable figures in music history. As the lead singer of Black Sabbath, he helped pioneer the heavy metal genre in the early 1970s with groundbreaking albums like Paranoid, Master of Reality, and Black Sabbath Vol. 4.Known for his haunting voice, wild stage presence, and dark, powerful lyrics, Osbourne helped define a generation of music and inspired countless artists across genres. Songs like "War Pigs," "Iron Man," and "Black Sabbath" became anthems of rebellion and darkness, solidifying the band's legacy as metal royalty.After parting ways with Black Sabbath in 1979, Osbourne launched a wildly successful solo career. His debut solo album, Blizzard of Ozz, featured hits like "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley" and introduced him to a new generation of fans. His career was not without controversy - from biting the head off a bat on stage to his well-documented struggles with addiction - but he remained a beloved and enduring figure.In the 2000s, Ozzy gained renewed fame through the MTV reality show The Osbournes, which showcased his family life and endeared him to a broader audience. Despite health setbacks, he continued recording and performing into his seventies, releasing his final album, Patient Number 9, in 2022.Tributes from across the music world and beyond have poured in since the announcement. Former bandmates, fans, and fellow musicians remembered Osbourne as a trailblazer, a fighter, and a true original. "There will never be another Ozzy," said Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath's guitarist. "He was more than a singer — he was the heart of this music." Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife Sharon, children Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, and several grandchildren. His legacy as the "Prince of Darkness" will live on in the thunderous echoes of his music, which continues to inspire new generations of fans.Rest in peace, Ozzy. You may be gone, but your music will never die.



