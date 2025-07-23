Kodak Black Celebrates The Team On "By Myself" Featuring DJ E Money & G6reddot





Combining street vignettes with the soul of a world-weary blues singer, Kodak New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum rapper Kodak Black releases his new single " By Myself " featuring South Florida risers DJ E Money and G6reddot. The booming cut samples the iconic strings from Fabolous' 2007 Timbaland-produced hit, "Make Me Better (feat. NE-YO)," and leans into the idea that teamwork makes dreams work. By Myself " mixes solemn orchestration with trap drums and big bass, while Kodak lays down a bluesy, slyly catchy melody for the hook: "I could do this by myself, but I prefer if we were together / You know I don't really need no help, but it'd be nice if you helped me help you." DJ E Money drops a slick verse and G6reddot lets loose his trademark gruff delivery - making clear that the track is as much about working together as it is a warning to any who'd betray the team. Kodak drives the point home with homespun wisdom in his closing verse: "We bust down at the table / You don't go in your room with your plate."The " By Myself " video brings the concept to life, finding the three rappers taking over a small bar and celebrating across scenes involving cards, liquor, women, and so much cash that Kodak has to sweep it up with a pushbroom. In separate spaces, a pop-locking conductor leads a small orchestra, and Kodak is seen bringing roses to an overgrown cemetery. The video surpassed over 725k views and features a throwback cameo from NE-YO who also appeared in the intro skit. The skit pays homage to Fabolus and NE-YO's cut and features influencer Big SLM TY.Recently Kodak received the key to the city in his home of Pompano Beach. Prior to that the hometown hero entered 2025 with serious momentum, dropping three full-length projects in less than two months at the end of the year. On Christmas Day, Kodak released Gift for the Streets, a star-studded affair featuring Lil Yachty, Veeze, Rob49, Taylor So Made, No Limit Records OG C-Murder, DJ E Money, and more, not to mention a partial Hot Boys reunion between Juvenile and BG. But Kodak season kicked off in November with a pair of mixtapes: the haunted and inward-looking Dieuson Octave (see "Catch Fire"), titled after the artist's actual birth name, and Trill Bill (see "News Matt"), which for the most part captured him from a different angle - the "fly, fresh, and foolish" side, to quote Kodak.Before all that, Kodak was focused on his record label Vulture Love's first official project, Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth, which dropped last summer featuring contributions from VVSNCE, Lil Crix, G6reddot, GorditoFlo, Big Fredo, Jay Dirty, Taji Akeil, and more.Kodak's expansive vision and status transcend rap. Over the years, he's cultivated the role of a prophetic storyteller and a staple cultural figure. He has over 25 billion global streams to his name and continues to engage in altruism within his beloved Florida community, including last holiday season via a Pompano toy giveaway and his annual Thanksgiving Kodak's Turkey Drive, in which Kodak gave out 1,800 turkeys in honor of the 1800 block he grew up on. Deep into 2025, he's continuing to ride for the next generation of artists while affirming his place as a creative beacon.Combining street vignettes with the soul of a world-weary blues singer, Kodak Black is rap's most indelible innovator. Since releasing "No Flockin" in 2014, the 26-year-old has turned pain and mortal danger into block boy scripture. He's earned 42 Billboard Hot 100 chart placements, billions of streams, over 30 platinum and gold RIAA-certified records, and status as one of his generation's most gifted songwriters. In 2023, he reinforced his reputation with When I Was Dead, a cathartic new album for Capitol Records. After building momentum with popular freestyles, Kodak consummated his level-up with Project Baby, a 2013 mixtape that crystallized his penchant for immediate, first-person narratives and anthemic hooks that invoked the spirit of his neighborhood - Pompano Beach, FL. By 2016, he'd become XXL Freshman. The following year, his debut album Painting Pictures debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. In 2018, his Travis Scott and Offset-featuring single, "ZEZE," peaked at No. 2. Despite several stints in prison, his winning streak has only continued. At the end of 2021, Kodak's searing " Super Gremlin " peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers only reaffirmed his status as a young legend. On the way to superstardom, he's also become an entrepreneur and a philanthropist. He's launched two labels-Sniper Gang and the newer Vulture Love-which he hopes will reinforce the reality raps he's let loose since before he was old enough to drive.



