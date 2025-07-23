Josh Ross Earns First US Country Radio No 1 "Single Again"; First Canadian Male To Achieve U.S. Country #1 In Nearly 30 Years!





Canada-born and Nashville-based, the reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year and winner of the 2024 CMA Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award tallies over 1 billion streams, touring alongside hard-rocking, cross-genre superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Bailey Zimmerman, and Luke Bryan. He recently wrapped tour support to New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot on the heels of announcing his full-length debut album, Later Tonight, due September 19 via Universal Music/ MCA, global country force Josh Ross has even more to celebrate today, earning his first-ever #1 at U.S. country radio this week with "Single Again."Topping the Mediabase Country chart after a 71-week trek, the historic chart-topper puts Ross in elite territory, making him the first Canadian male to king the chart in nearly 30 years, and joining Paul Brandt and Hank Snow as the only three Canadian men to ever reign atop the U.S. country radio charts. Ross has achieved three #1 singles at Canadian Country radio: "Single Again," "Ain't Doin' Jack," and "Trouble.""Possibly the biggest news to date in my career - I woke up having the #1 song at U.S. country radio," Ross shared on his socials last night. "I started coming to Nashville in 2018 with a dream of writing songs and maybe hearing some of my own on the radio one day. Today it's the most played song in the country.""I can't thank Brad Rempel and Joe Fox enough for writing this hungover idea with me," he continued, "Matt Geroux for crushing the production, and all my team members at The Core, MCA / Mercury, UMC, The Neal Agency, Feldman Agency, Damon Moberly and his incredible promotion team, Warner Chappell Music, and many more - it takes a village. We all work so dang hard. To the fans, love y'all. This is just fuel being added to the fire."Adding to over 1 BILLION global career streams, the success of " Single Again " at country radio paves the way for a batch of fresh hits out Sept. 19 via Ross' full-length debut album, Later Tonight. The 15-track collection promises to double down on the emotive, rock-tinged country that has defined Josh's worldwide ascent.Last week, Ross earned six 2025 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards nominations, tied with Cameron Whitcomb as this year's most-nominated artist. His nominations include: Entertainer of the Year, Fans' Choice Award presented by Bud Light, Male Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Musical Collaboration of the Year.Universal Music / MCA artist Josh Ross is a global force; a next-generation talent who's anything but standard. On an unconventional path of his own design, Ross pairs a dark and mellow blast of modern country with a warm vocal rasp and rock inclinations, heart-on-his-sleeve songwriting and addictive hooks that heed no borders. Pulling from a wide range of musical influences, the former collegiate football player has leveraged his knack for emotional song craft into a series of certified hits.His dusky power ballad " Trouble " rose to #1 in Canada, earning Double Platinum certification in Canada and RIAA Gold certification in the U.S. The track also introduced what would become his 2024, 8-song admission, Complicated, which earned Ross his first-ever JUNO Award in 2025 for Country Album of the Year. On September 19, Ross doubles down on the emotive, rock-tinged country that has defined his worldwide ascent releasing his full-length debut album, Later Tonight.Canada-born and Nashville-based, the reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year and winner of the 2024 CMA Jeff Walker Global Country Artist Award tallies over 1 billion streams, touring alongside hard-rocking, cross-genre superstars like Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert, Bailey Zimmerman, and Luke Bryan. He recently wrapped tour support to Jelly Roll on The Beautifully Broken Great Northern Tour across Canada, and will open select dates for Dylan Scott this fall.



