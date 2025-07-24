Top40-Charts.com
Rock 24 July, 2025

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Unveils First Of 25th Anniversary Lineup

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Unveils First Of 25th Anniversary Lineup
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (HSB) has shared the initial lineup for its silver anniversary in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park from Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5. Now in its 25th year, the free music festival will once again present an eclectic bill of top performers spanning an array of genres, including Lucinda Williams, Courtney Barnett, Samara Joy, The String Cheese Incident, Reverend Horton Heat, Watchhouse, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Dan Tyminski Band, Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, and Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes. Additional performers will be announced soon.

In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of HSB, and honoring the memory of Nancy Hellman Bechtle, the San Francisco Symphony and singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett join forces Saturday, September 13. Lovett and the San Francisco Symphony will be joined by conductor Edwin Outwater and Lovett's Acoustic Group. Known for his gift of storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Portions of the concert's proceeds will benefit the San Francisco Symphony's Music and Mentors program, which provides assistance to instrumental music programs in San Francisco's public middle schools and high schools. Tickets for "Celebrating Hardly Strictly Bluegrass: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group with the SF Symphony" went on sale to the public on July 19.

HSB will kick off its 25th anniversary weekend celebration this year with a sold-out festival eve benefit concert honoring legendary singer and songwriter Emmylou Harris - the only artist to perform at each and every edition of the festival.

Set for Thursday, October 2 at San Francisco, CA's The Masonic, "A Tribute to Emmylou Harris & 25 Years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass" will see the 14x GRAMMY Award-winner joined by some of her closest friends and collaborators including Allison Russell, Albert Lee, Margo Price, Patty Griffin, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sam Bush, Shawn Colvin, Steve Earle and other guests. Buddy Miller will serve as the show's musical director, backed by The Red Hot Dirt Ramblers.

The all-star lineup features some of Emmylou Harris' current and recent bandmates, including Albert Lee, Bryan Owings, Chris Donohue, Eamon McLoughlin, Glen D Hardin, Phil Madeira, Sam Bush & Steve Fishell. All proceeds will benefit the foster-based, 501(c)3 nonprofit dog rescue organization Bonaparte's Retreat.

The tradition of "Out of the Park" concerts will continue this year, once again benefiting Sweet Relief, Bay Area Musicians' Fund. Many of the artists listed in the initial lineup will be performing nighttime shows at some of the Bay Area's favorite venues, including Reverend Horton Heat at Sweetwater, Patty Griffin & Nick Lowe at The Great American Music Hall, Watchhouse at the UC Theatre and many more.

HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS 2025 INITIAL LINEUP
Lucinda Williams
Samara Joy
Courtney Barnett
Reverend Horton Heat
Watchhouse
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Dan Tyminski Band
Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band
The String Cheese Incident
Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes

ARTISTS PLAYING THE TRIBUTE TO Emmylou Harris ALSO PERFORMING AT HSB
Albert Lee
Buddy Miller
Emmylou Harris
Margo Price
Patty Griffin
Rodney Crowell
Rosanne Cash
Sam Bush
Shawn Colvin
Steve Earle

OUT OF THE PARK CONCERTS:
Reverend Horton Heat - Sweetwater (October 2)
The String Cheese Incident - The Fillmore (October 4)
Rosanne Cash - Bing Concert Hall at Stanford (Palo Alto) (October 5)
Chuck Prophet - Hopmonk Novato (October 11)
Rodney Crowell - Rancho Nicasio (October 5)
Josh Ritter - The Chapel (October 3)
A Night of Music, Movies, and Meaning:
Finding Lucinda Live Screening + Performance
Four Star (October 3)
Patty Griffin/Nick Lowe - GAMH (October 3)
Dan Tyminski - Sweetwater Music Hall (October 3)
Watchhouse - The UC Theatre (October 4)
Los Straitjackets - Ivy Room (October 4)






