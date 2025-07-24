Tom Petty 'Wildflowers' Documentary To Receive Blu-Ray Release



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers will see its Blu-ray debut on September 12, marking the documentary's first-ever release in a physical format. The Blu-ray edition will include 30 minutes of bonus content, featuring outtakes from the film and four promotional videos from 2020.The 89-minute documentary offers a look into the creative mastery and turbulent personal life of the legendary rock star, capturing the period of 1993-1995 when Petty worked with legendary producer Rick Rubin for the first time. The film is an unvarnished look at Petty that features a collection of 16mm film that was discovered in Tom Petty's archive in 2020, including unseen footage captured during the making of Petty's personal masterpiece, Wildflowers. The documentary was produced by Peter Afterman with executive producers Mary Wharton, Dan Braun and Adria Petty and presented by Warner Records.The film includes interviews with Rubin, Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, Petty's daughter Adria and many more. The picture also digs deeper into 2020's critically acclaimed certified gold reissue Wildflowers & All The Rest collection, released via Warner Records, which revealed the long anticipated second half of Tom's autobiographical masterpiece.Somewhere You Feel Free was directed by filmmaker Mary Wharton (Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, Sam Cooke: Legend, Elvis Lives!, The Beatles Revolution) and first debuted in March, 2021 as an Official SXSW 2021 Selection, winning the festival's Audience Award. The film went on to win Best Documentary Film at the Boulder Film Festival, Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Picture at The Producers Guild of America Awards, was AFI Docs' Official Selection and received widespread critical acclaim throughout the film festival season.Over his 40-year career, Tom Petty became a beloved American rock & roll icon, world-renowned for his songwriting and his incredible band the Heartbreakers. In addition to the 13 studio albums he made with the Heartbreakers, Petty recorded three solo albums, including the acclaimed Full Moon Fever and Wildflowers. Petty was also a member of the supergroup, Traveling Wilburys, and in the pre-Heartbreakers band, Mudcrutch.Petty's honors include Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and multiple Grammy Awards. He has sold over 85 million records, amassed over 5 billion streams and performed to over 140 million fans worldwide. Tom Petty passed away in 2017 shortly after completing his 40th anniversary tour, leaving behind a trove of unreleased material. Watch the trailer for the documentary below:



