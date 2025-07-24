Deftones Detail 6th Annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival





Formed by hometown friends out of Northern California in 1988, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The GRAMMY Award-winning band Deftones has set their sixth annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival, returning to Petco Park in San Diego, CA on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Deftones have handpicked its lineup once again, featuring Clipse, 2Hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Régulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare, and University.The official Deftones' Artist Presale begins Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Padres, and local radio presales follow Thursday, July 24 only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT. General on sale will commence Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT.Each year, Dia De Los Deftones transforms Petco Park into a mecca of music, art, and culture. The festival's music transcends genre, curating and presenting two stages of artists across hip-hop, electronic, indie, punk, alternative, shoegaze, and metal. The grounds showcase a variety of art installations, activations, homegrown vendors, exclusive merchandise, and more.Prior to the 2025 installment of the festival, Deftones will release their anxiously awaited 10th full-length studio album, private music, on August 22, 2025 via Reprise/Warner Records.In tandem with the album's arrival, Deftones also hit the road on the latest leg of their North American headline tour, produced by Live Nation. The next round of dates commences on August 22nd at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena in Cleveland, OH on September 10th and Ball Arena in Denver, CO on September 15th. This second leg comes to a close on September 17th at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Phantogram and IDLES will serve as direct support on select dates. The Barbarians of California will open for all dates.2025 TOUR DATES:Aug 22 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers ArenaAug 24 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers PlaceAug 25 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank SaddledomeAug 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life CentreAug 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target CenterAug 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv ForumSept 1 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank CenterSept 3 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*Sept 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*Sept 7 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron CentreSept 8 - Montreal, QC@ Bell CentreSept 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket ArenaSept 11 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank ArenaSept 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise CenterSept 15 - Denver, CO @ Ball ArenaSept 17 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile CenterSept 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park %Sept 20 - Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds at Ky Expo Center #Oct 3 - Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park !Nov 1 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park - Dia De Los DeftonesNov 16 - Mexico City, MX @ Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez ~*with System Of A Down% Shaky Knees Music Festival# Louder Than Life Festival! Aftershock Festival Corona CapitalFormed by hometown friends out of Northern California in 1988, Deftones have delivered a succession of seminal releases, sold over 10 million records globally, gathered 9.2 billion-plus streams, and inspired generations. Their catalog encompasses 2000's RIAA certified 2X-Platinum White Pony—which earned the group's first GRAMMY—as well as the RIAA Platinum-certified Diamond Eyes [2010], Koi No Yokan [2012], and Ohms [2020]. The latter marked their fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200. Their world also notably includes the annual Dia De Los Deftones, an immersive full-day festival experience of music and culture curated and headlined by the band at San Diego's Petco Park for six iterations so far. In 2025, they release their 10th full-length LP, private music [Reprise / Warner Records].



