Deftones Detail 6th Annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival

The GRAMMY Award-winning band Deftones
has set their sixth annual Dia De Los Deftones
Festival, returning to Petco Park in San Diego, CA on Saturday, November 1, 2025. Deftones
have handpicked its lineup once again, featuring Clipse, 2Hollis, Rico Nasty, Deafheaven, Régulo Caro, Ecca Vandal, Glare, and University.
The official Deftones' Artist Presale begins Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 24 at 10 p.m. PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Padres, and local radio presales follow Thursday, July 24 only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT. General on sale will commence Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT.
Each year, Dia De Los Deftones
transforms Petco Park into a mecca of music, art, and culture. The festival's music transcends genre, curating and presenting two stages of artists across hip-hop, electronic, indie, punk, alternative, shoegaze, and metal. The grounds showcase a variety of art installations, activations, homegrown vendors, exclusive merchandise, and more.
Prior to the 2025 installment of the festival, Deftones
will release their anxiously awaited 10th full-length studio album, private music, on August 22, 2025 via Reprise/Warner Records.
In tandem with the album's arrival, Deftones
also hit the road on the latest leg of their North American headline tour, produced by Live Nation. The next round of dates commences on August 22nd at Rogers Arena
in Vancouver, BC and continues in arenas across Canada and the United States, including Rocket Arena
in Cleveland, OH on September
10th and Ball Arena
in Denver, CO on September
15th. This second leg comes to a close on September
17th at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. Phantogram
and IDLES will serve as direct support on select dates. The Barbarians of California will open for all dates.
2025 TOUR DATES:
Aug 22 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Aug 24 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Aug 25 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Aug 29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Sept 1 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Sept 3 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*
Sept 5 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium*
Sept 7 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
Sept 8 - Montreal, QC@ Bell Centre
Sept 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
Sept 11 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Sept 13 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Sept 15 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept 17 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Sept 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park %
Sept 20 - Louisville, KY @ Highland
Festival Grounds at Ky Expo Center #
Oct 3 - Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park !
Nov 1 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park - Dia De Los Deftones
Nov 16 - Mexico City, MX @ Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez ~
*with System
Of A Down
% Shaky Knees Music
Festival
# Louder Than Life Festival
! Aftershock Festival
~ Corona
Capital
Formed by hometown friends out of Northern California in 1988, Deftones
have delivered a succession of seminal releases, sold over 10 million records globally, gathered 9.2 billion-plus streams, and inspired generations. Their catalog encompasses 2000's RIAA certified 2X-Platinum White Pony—which earned the group's first GRAMMY—as well as the RIAA Platinum-certified Diamond Eyes [2010], Koi No Yokan [2012], and Ohms [2020]. The latter marked their fourth Top 5 debut on the Billboard 200. Their world also notably includes the annual Dia De Los Deftones, an immersive full-day festival experience of music and culture curated and headlined by the band at San Diego's Petco Park for six iterations so far. In 2025, they release their 10th full-length LP, private music [Reprise / Warner Records].