Rob49 Details First-Ever Solo Headlining Tour Kicking Off This October





Following his involvement with Lil Baby's 2025 national tour, selling out the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for Vulture Weekend, and co-headlining a tour with Skilla Baby, Rob49 will hit the road for with Let Me Fly Tour. The 17-city experience kicks off October 28 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Opening acts will be announced soon.



Rob49 - Let Me Fly Tour Dates:



October

Tue 10/28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Thu 10/30 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

Fri 10/31 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft



November

Tue 11/4 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Wed 11/5 - New York, NY - Racket NYC

Fri 11/7 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

Sat 11/8 - Cleveland, OH - Roxy's @ Mahall's

Sun 11/9 - Columbus, OH - The Forum

Wed 11/12 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Thu 11/13 - Chicago, IL - Outset

Fri 11/14 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Sun 11/16 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Other Side

Wed 11/19 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

Thu 11/20 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

Sat 11/22 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall

Sun 11/23 - Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory

