Lojay Sets Debut Album And North American Headline Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated Afrobeats artist Lojay will release his long-awaited debut album, XOXO, on August 22, 2025. Ahead of the album, he has shared his brand new single "Tenner."
The project will include his recent standout singles "MWAH!" (featuring two-time MOBO winner Odeal) and "Somebody Like You" (produced by GRAMMY-winning hitmaker Sarz), alongside all-new tracks.

Lojay has also announced his biggest headline European and North American tour to date, kicking off this September. The tour will see Lojay perform in key cities across Europe, including Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and London - before heading to North America in October for shows in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC, New York, Boston and Toronto.

XOXO HEADLINE TOUR DATES:
September 4th - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet
September 5th - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo
September 6th - Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique - Orangerie
September 8th - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich
September 9th - Cologne, Germany @ CBE
September 11th - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
September 12th - Stockholm, Sweden @ Kollektivet Livet
September 19th - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
October 15th - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy
October 17th - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall
October 21st - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock
October 23rd - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell
October 25th - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
October 26th - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
October 27th - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
October 29th - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

Lekan Osifeso Jr., popularly known as LOJAY, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter whose music is a blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and experimental sounds. With over 600 million streams on Spotify, he first gained attention with his 2021 collaborative EP LV N ATTN, produced by GRAMMY-winner Sarz.
In 2023, Lojay followed up with his critically acclaimed solo EP, Gangster Romantic. He has collaborated with international stars such as Chris Brown, Davido, Wizkid, and Olamide, as well as recent features with Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Jae5, Steel Banglez, Tyler ICU and Odeal.






