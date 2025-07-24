Lojay Sets Debut Album And North American Headline Tour



In 2023, Lojay followed up with his critically acclaimed solo EP, Gangster Romantic. He has collaborated with international stars such as Chris Brown, Davido, Wizkid, and Olamide, as well as recent features with Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Jae5, Steel Banglez, Tyler ICU and Odeal. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-nominated Afrobeats artist Lojay will release his long-awaited debut album, XOXO, on August 22, 2025. Ahead of the album, he has shared his brand new single "Tenner."The project will include his recent standout singles "MWAH!" (featuring two-time MOBO winner Odeal) and " Somebody Like You " (produced by GRAMMY-winning hitmaker Sarz), alongside all-new tracks.Lojay has also announced his biggest headline European and North American tour to date, kicking off this September. The tour will see Lojay perform in key cities across Europe, including Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and London - before heading to North America in October for shows in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Washington DC, New York, Boston and Toronto.XOXO HEADLINE TOUR DATES: September 4th - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet September 5th - Paris, France @ Le Trabendo September 6th - Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique - Orangerie September 8th - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefaehrlich September 9th - Cologne, Germany @ CBE September 11th - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio September 12th - Stockholm, Sweden @ Kollektivet Livet September 19th - London, UK @ Islington Assembly HallOctober 15th - Los Angeles, CA @ RoxyOctober 17th - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music HallOctober 21st - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze PeacockOctober 23rd - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - HellOctober 25th - Washington, DC @ The AtlantisOctober 26th - New York, NY @ Bowery BallroomOctober 27th - Boston, MA @ SinclairOctober 29th - Toronto, ON @ Mod ClubLekan Osifeso Jr., popularly known as LOJAY, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter whose music is a blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and experimental sounds. With over 600 million streams on Spotify, he first gained attention with his 2021 collaborative EP LV N ATTN, produced by GRAMMY-winner Sarz.In 2023, Lojay followed up with his critically acclaimed solo EP, Gangster Romantic. He has collaborated with international stars such as Chris Brown, Davido, Wizkid, and Olamide, as well as recent features with Ayra Starr, Fireboy DML, Jae5, Steel Banglez, Tyler ICU and Odeal.



