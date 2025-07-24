The Barr Brothers Embrace The Power Of Change With Joyous Open-Road Anthem "Run Right Into It"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Montreal's The Barr Brothers
have released "Run Right Into It", a propulsive ode to the power of change that features the vocal talents of fellow Montrealer Elizabeth
Powell (Land Of Talk). The new track serves as the second preview of their long-simmering and long-awaited fourth studio album Let It Hiss (out October 17).
"Run Right Into It" buzzes with the kinetic energy of impending change and the spirit of renewal. Sonically inspired by the tight counterpoint harmonies and vocal chemistry of groups like The Raveonettes, the breezy chorus sees Brad Barr joined by Elizabeth
Powell to exclaim: "I don't know why I was running that day / maybe I was afraid of feeling that way" before bursting into an emotional resolution: "and I'm on the run / ever since I was young / ever since I did say / I don't wanna be that way". Showcasing the best of Brad and Andrew's effortless chemistry and seamless virtuosity, "Run Right Into It" serves as a reminder that life's most pressing conflicts are best dealt with head-on, with wild, joyous abandon.
Speaking about track, Brad and Andrew Barr commented: "Run Right Into It" is the musical equivalent of a '74 Camaro in a high speed police chase barrelling towards the Great Wall of China. It's the release that comes after smashing into the thing we're running away from, or towards, and finding the expansive open road beyond. It is lyrical and audio propulsion. The parallel voices of Brad Barr and Land of Talk's Elizabeth
Powell are locked together like pistons. The feel is immediate, the guitar riff is hypnotic and it's one of the most drivable songs since Golden Earring's "Radar Love".
"Run Right Into It" is accompanied by the release of a visualizer conceived and directed by artist Brigitte
Henry, Brad's wife. Featuring the silhouettes of Brad Barr and Land Of Talk's Elizabeth
Powell amidst a backdrop of the open road, the video is an homage to the power of two voices singing together, needing each other, and a joyful expression of transformation as we are propelled through life, turning difficulties into growth. In addition to Brigitte
Henry's work as cinematographer + editor, the images of Powell were captured by Matthew Waring.
Let it Hiss was produced by Brad and Andrew, working primarily as a duo out of their Montreal studio, and worked with mix engineer Jon Low (The National, Taylor Swift, Bon Iver). In addition to Elizabeth
Powell's contributions on this new track, the album also features guest appearances from Jim James
(My Morning Jacket), Patrick Watson, and Klo Pelgag. Their fourth studio album isn't just a collection of 10 vital new songs, it's a document of transformation. The result of a pivotal shift: a pause for reflection, a reckoning with vulnerability, and a reconnection between two brothers - Brad and Andrew Barr - who've spent their entire lives making music side by side.
Along with the June 11 album announcement, the band shared the project's first single - listen to the title track "Let it Hiss" here: https://found.ee/letithiss-single
The Barr Brothers
will also embark on their first major headlining tour since 2019 later this year, which will kick off November 4 and includes Music
Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on November 8 and concludes in their hometown of Montreal on November 29 at the 2,300 capacity MTelus. While this is the first headlining tour of big rooms in quite a while for the band, they completed an intimate run of duo shows in fall of 2024, selling out spaces like Mercury Lounge and Levon Helm Studios, and reunited their beloved early outfit The Slip for a series of dates in 2021 and 2022. Tickets and full itinerary are available HERE.
The Barr Brothers
/ Let It Hiss 2025 tour:
Nov 4 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
Nov 5 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace
Nov 7 - Vienna VA (DC) - The Barns at Wolf Trap
Nov 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Music
Hall of Williamsburg
Nov 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia
Hall
Nov 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
Nov 15 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater
Nov 16 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse
Nov 18 - Boston, MA - Sinclair
Nov 19 - Boston, MA - Sinclair
Nov 21 - Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
Nov 22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music
Hall
Nov 27 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre
Nov 28 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
Nov 29 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
Let it Hiss Tracklist:
Take it From Me
Let it Hiss
English Harbour
Run Right Into It
Moonbeam
She Doesn't Sleep with the Covers On
Naturally
Owning Up to Everyone
Another Tangerine
Upsetter