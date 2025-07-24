The Barr Brothers Embrace The Power Of Change With Joyous Open-Road Anthem "Run Right Into It"





Upsetter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Montreal's The Barr Brothers have released "Run Right Into It", a propulsive ode to the power of change that features the vocal talents of fellow Montrealer Elizabeth Powell (Land Of Talk). The new track serves as the second preview of their long-simmering and long-awaited fourth studio album Let It Hiss (out October 17)."Run Right Into It" buzzes with the kinetic energy of impending change and the spirit of renewal. Sonically inspired by the tight counterpoint harmonies and vocal chemistry of groups like The Raveonettes, the breezy chorus sees Brad Barr joined by Elizabeth Powell to exclaim: "I don't know why I was running that day / maybe I was afraid of feeling that way" before bursting into an emotional resolution: "and I'm on the run / ever since I was young / ever since I did say / I don't wanna be that way". Showcasing the best of Brad and Andrew's effortless chemistry and seamless virtuosity, "Run Right Into It" serves as a reminder that life's most pressing conflicts are best dealt with head-on, with wild, joyous abandon.Speaking about track, Brad and Andrew Barr commented: "Run Right Into It" is the musical equivalent of a '74 Camaro in a high speed police chase barrelling towards the Great Wall of China. It's the release that comes after smashing into the thing we're running away from, or towards, and finding the expansive open road beyond. It is lyrical and audio propulsion. The parallel voices of Brad Barr and Land of Talk's Elizabeth Powell are locked together like pistons. The feel is immediate, the guitar riff is hypnotic and it's one of the most drivable songs since Golden Earring's "Radar Love"."Run Right Into It" is accompanied by the release of a visualizer conceived and directed by artist Brigitte Henry, Brad's wife. Featuring the silhouettes of Brad Barr and Land Of Talk's Elizabeth Powell amidst a backdrop of the open road, the video is an homage to the power of two voices singing together, needing each other, and a joyful expression of transformation as we are propelled through life, turning difficulties into growth. In addition to Brigitte Henry's work as cinematographer + editor, the images of Powell were captured by Matthew Waring.Let it Hiss was produced by Brad and Andrew, working primarily as a duo out of their Montreal studio, and worked with mix engineer Jon Low (The National, Taylor Swift, Bon Iver). In addition to Elizabeth Powell's contributions on this new track, the album also features guest appearances from Jim James (My Morning Jacket), Patrick Watson, and Klo Pelgag. Their fourth studio album isn't just a collection of 10 vital new songs, it's a document of transformation. The result of a pivotal shift: a pause for reflection, a reckoning with vulnerability, and a reconnection between two brothers - Brad and Andrew Barr - who've spent their entire lives making music side by side.Along with the June 11 album announcement, the band shared the project's first single - listen to the title track "Let it Hiss" here: https://found.ee/letithiss-singleThe Barr Brothers will also embark on their first major headlining tour since 2019 later this year, which will kick off November 4 and includes Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on November 8 and concludes in their hometown of Montreal on November 29 at the 2,300 capacity MTelus. While this is the first headlining tour of big rooms in quite a while for the band, they completed an intimate run of duo shows in fall of 2024, selling out spaces like Mercury Lounge and Levon Helm Studios, and reunited their beloved early outfit The Slip for a series of dates in 2021 and 2022. Tickets and full itinerary are available HERE.The Barr Brothers / Let It Hiss 2025 tour:Nov 4 - Burlington, VT - Higher GroundNov 5 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S ArtspaceNov 7 - Vienna VA (DC) - The Barns at Wolf TrapNov 8 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of WilliamsburgNov 11 - Chicago, IL - Thalia HallNov 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground ArtsNov 15 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville TheaterNov 16 - Northampton, MA - Iron HorseNov 18 - Boston, MA - SinclairNov 19 - Boston, MA - SinclairNov 21 - Hamilton, ON - BridgeworksNov 22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music HallNov 27 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson CentreNov 28 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial BellNov 29 - Montreal, QC - MTelusLet it Hiss Tracklist:﻿Take it From MeLet it HissEnglish HarbourRun Right Into ItMoonbeamShe Doesn't Sleep with the Covers OnNaturallyOwning Up to EveryoneAnother TangerineUpsetter



