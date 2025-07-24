Say She She Release "Under The Sun," Next Single From Cut & Rewind Out October 3, 2025

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Say She She, the punk-chic discodelic funk trio born in NYC, has released "Under the Sun" - the second single from their third album Cut & Rewind (10/3, drink sum wtr) - and it's the dreamiest, danciest pro-labor song you've ever heard. In line with the "consciousness dressed up as a good time" ethos of the new album, the song was written by the band's three harmonizing vocalists (Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, and Nya Gazelle
Brown) in Hollywood during the 2023 Writer's Strike, but it takes on expanded meaning today in the wake of the city's recent ICE crisis. Say She She elaborates:
"'Under The Sun' is our summer ode to standing up to the man and is about the irony of living under pressure in a beautiful setting. We wrote it in Hollywood during the writers' strikes about the posited power of the union, but it also feels just as much of a tribute to people protecting their neighbors from military henchmen. It's meant to remind us that collective power, if harnessed in the right way, has the capacity to help us thrive and not just 'survive' in this beautiful land under the sun."
In just three years since their debut album, Say She She has gone from friends and neighbors (Malik and Cunningham heard each other singing from different units in an old tenement building in the Lower East Side, and later met Brown at a rooftop party in Harlem; they started singing the moment they met) to playing at Glastonbury + Bonnaroo; sold-out shows across the US and UK; NPR Music
calling their music "perfect" and KCRW ranking their sophomore album Silver
the Best of 2023; and earning praise from the likes of Nile Rodgers and a recent shout out from Questlove. They have played The Kelly
Clarkson Show, CBS Saturday and Later … with Jools Holland, and have been profiled by Anthony Mason
on CBS Mornings.
At once politically-charged and dancefloor-crushing, Cut & Rewind is the band's most expansive and ambitious work yet. Across its twelve new, original songs, the band evokes progenitors like Minnie Ripperton, Rotary Connection, Liquid Liquid, and ESG while incorporating elements of Lonnie Liston Smith and the Lijadu Sisters, and channeling the spirit of contemporary peers like Lambrini Girls and Amyl and the Sniffers. On Cut & Rewind, Say She She's music crackles with unforgiving grooves, whistle tones, and three part harmonies capable of opening up the heavens.
Say She She will also embark on an international tour this coming Friday, July 25, which includes the Skirball Center in Los Angeles on August 7 and their biggest show to date in London (O2 Academy Brixton, Nov 26). See below for the full itinerary.
Cut & Rewind Track List:
1. Cut & Rewind
2. Under the Sun
3. Disco
Life
4. Chapters
5. Possibilities
6. Take It All
7. She Who Dares
8. Shop Boy
9. Bandit
10. Little
Kisses
11. Do All Things With Love
12. Make It Known
Tour Dates:
Saturday, July 25th - Louisville, KY @ The Big Stomp
Sunday, July 27 - Portland, OR @ Tom McCall Waterfront Park (Project Pabst Festival)
Thursday, August 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Skirball Center
Friday, August 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive
Saturday, August 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
Sunday, August 10 - Lyons, Colorado @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
Wednesday, August 27 - Boise ID @ Treefort Music
Hall
Friday, August 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Saturday, August 30 - Seattle, WA @ Seattle Center (Bumbershoot Festival)
Friday, 21 November - Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy
Sunday, 23 November - Dublin, IE @ Academy
Tuesday, 25 November - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
1
Wednesday, 26 November - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Friday, 28 November - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage
Saturday, 29 November - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie
Monday, 1 December - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Wednesday, 3 December - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Thursday
4 December - Hamburg, DE @ Knust
Sunday, 7 December - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand
Tuesday, 9 December - Copenhagen, DK @ Lille VEGA
January 21 - 24 - Cancun, Mexico @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya 2026