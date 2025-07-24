Say She She Release "Under The Sun," Next Single From Cut & Rewind Out October 3, 2025



January 21 - 24 - Cancun, Mexico @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya 2026 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Say She She, the punk-chic discodelic funk trio born in NYC, has released "Under the Sun" - the second single from their third album Cut & Rewind (10/3, drink sum wtr) - and it's the dreamiest, danciest pro-labor song you've ever heard. In line with the "consciousness dressed up as a good time" ethos of the new album, the song was written by the band's three harmonizing vocalists (Piya Malik, Sabrina Mileo Cunningham, and Nya Gazelle Brown) in Hollywood during the 2023 Writer's Strike, but it takes on expanded meaning today in the wake of the city's recent ICE crisis. Say She She elaborates:"'Under The Sun' is our summer ode to standing up to the man and is about the irony of living under pressure in a beautiful setting. We wrote it in Hollywood during the writers' strikes about the posited power of the union, but it also feels just as much of a tribute to people protecting their neighbors from military henchmen. It's meant to remind us that collective power, if harnessed in the right way, has the capacity to help us thrive and not just 'survive' in this beautiful land under the sun."In just three years since their debut album, Say She She has gone from friends and neighbors (Malik and Cunningham heard each other singing from different units in an old tenement building in the Lower East Side, and later met Brown at a rooftop party in Harlem; they started singing the moment they met) to playing at Glastonbury + Bonnaroo; sold-out shows across the US and UK; NPR Music calling their music "perfect" and KCRW ranking their sophomore album Silver the Best of 2023; and earning praise from the likes of Nile Rodgers and a recent shout out from Questlove. They have played The Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Saturday and Later … with Jools Holland, and have been profiled by Anthony Mason on CBS Mornings.At once politically-charged and dancefloor-crushing, Cut & Rewind is the band's most expansive and ambitious work yet. Across its twelve new, original songs, the band evokes progenitors like Minnie Ripperton, Rotary Connection, Liquid Liquid, and ESG while incorporating elements of Lonnie Liston Smith and the Lijadu Sisters, and channeling the spirit of contemporary peers like Lambrini Girls and Amyl and the Sniffers. On Cut & Rewind, Say She She's music crackles with unforgiving grooves, whistle tones, and three part harmonies capable of opening up the heavens.Say She She will also embark on an international tour this coming Friday, July 25, which includes the Skirball Center in Los Angeles on August 7 and their biggest show to date in London (O2 Academy Brixton, Nov 26). See below for the full itinerary.Cut & Rewind Track List:1. Cut & Rewind2. Under the Sun3. Disco Life4. Chapters5. Possibilities6. Take It All7. She Who Dares8. Shop Boy9. Bandit10. Little Kisses11. Do All Things With Love12. Make It KnownTour Dates:Saturday, July 25th - Louisville, KY @ The Big StompSunday, July 27 - Portland, OR @ Tom McCall Waterfront Park (Project Pabst Festival)Thursday, August 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Skirball CenterFriday, August 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Swan DiveSaturday, August 9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth RoomSunday, August 10 - Lyons, Colorado @ Rocky Mountain Folks FestivalWednesday, August 27 - Boise ID @ Treefort Music HallFriday, August 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore BallroomSaturday, August 30 - Seattle, WA @ Seattle Center (Bumbershoot Festival)Friday, 21 November - Oxford, UK @ O2 AcademySunday, 23 November - Dublin, IE @ AcademyTuesday, 25 November - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Wednesday, 26 November - London, UK @ O2 Academy BrixtonFriday, 28 November - Paris, FR @ Cabaret SauvageSaturday, 29 November - Brussels, BE @ OrangerieMonday, 1 December - Amsterdam, NL @ ParadisoWednesday, 3 December - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater Thursday 4 December - Hamburg, DE @ KnustSunday, 7 December - Stockholm, SE @ Debaser StrandTuesday, 9 December - Copenhagen, DK @ Lille VEGAJanuary 21 - 24 - Cancun, Mexico @ Dave & Tim Riviera Maya 2026



