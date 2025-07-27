Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 27 July, 2025

Jazz Singer Cleo Laine Passes Away At 97

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Ordinary
Alex Warren
523 entries in 27 charts
Messy
Lola Young
627 entries in 26 charts
Azizam
Ed Sheeran
324 entries in 24 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
941 entries in 29 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
1118 entries in 30 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
1125 entries in 25 charts
One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen
173 entries in 6 charts
Sports Car
Tate McRae
259 entries in 15 charts
Pink Pony Club
Chappell Roan
305 entries in 11 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
971 entries in 22 charts
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
243 entries in 15 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
201 entries in 3 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1343 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
241 entries in 3 charts
Jazz Singer Cleo Laine Passes Away At 97
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jazz community is saddened to report that Dame Cleo Laine, the Tony-nominated performer and acclaimed jazz singer, has passed away at 97. Her death was confirmed by her children, Jacqui and Alec. She was predeceased by her husband and collaborator, John Dankworth, in 2010.

Throughout her career, Laine was best known for her jazz stylings, which won her a Grammy Award in 1986 for Best Jazz Vocal Performance, Female. Born in a London suburb, Laine showed early singing talent, nurtured by her Jamaican father and English mother. In her 20s, she auditioned for a band led by musician John Dankworth, under whose banner she performed until 1958, when the two were married.

She appeared in plays and musicals in London and on Broadway and originated the role of Princess Puffer in the Broadway hit musical "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," for which she received a Tony nomination. She previously appeared in Cleo on Broadway, her one-woman show, which played in 1977. Other regional theater credits included A Little Night Music and Into the Woods, in which she played The Witch.

Her extensive discography included an album of Stephen Sondheim songs, conducted by Jonathan Tunick, Porgy & Bess with Ray Charles, and Arnold Schoenberg's Pierrot Lunaire, for which she was nominated for a Grammy. She also appeared on a 1993 cast album of Leonard Bernstein's On the Town, led by Tyne Daly.

In addition to her Grammy win, she received many other honors, including an OBE in 1979, and was made a dame in 1997.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0067749 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0047471523284912 secs