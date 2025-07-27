Lola Young Delivers New Single "d£aler" Out Now; I'm Only F**king Myself Arrives September 19, 2025





* Headline Show. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ivor Novello Rising Star Winner and BRIT Award-nominated South London artist Lola Young unveils her single "d£aler", from her highly-anticipated album I'm Only F**king Myself, due out 19th September.In spite of 'd£aler' documenting Lola's journey and turbulent path through the struggles of self sabotage, it is wrapped up in one of the album's catchiest melodies, as a shuffling drum beat, synths and twanging guitars envelop one of the most lyrically-personal songs on the album.I'm Only F**king Myself encapsulates Lola's emotional and musical growth. It's a bright, touching body of work that often dives into the dark and raw but is counterbalanced by Lola's uncompromising attitude, unafraid to get candid with exactly how she feels. Co-written and produced with frequent collaborators Manuka and SOLOMONOPHONIC (Doja Cat, SZA), I'm Only F**king Myself explores themes of self-sabotage, using vices like sex and drugs as a form of escapism, which can quickly turn into nihilism. It features Lola's recent offering, 'One Thing', which has accumulated millions of streams and continues to climb the Top 20 UK Singles Chart since its release.Lola is the recipient of the 'Rising Star' accolade at this year's Ivor Novello Awards, following her 'Best Pop Act' nomination at this year's BRIT Awards. She has since collaborated with Tyler, The Creator ('Like Him'), and Lil Yachty ('Charlie') and continues to make a global impact with her music and compelling personality. Following her debut appearance at Coachella earlier this year, Lola opened for Billie Eilish in Paris during her Hit Me Hard and Soft headline tour and has an exciting UK and European Summer festival run which has already included her much anticipated appearance at Glastonbury, alongside shows at Lollapalooza in Paris, Way Out West and Lowlands.In October, she'll play her biggest UK headline shows to date, including two nights at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse, the O2 Academy in Birmingham, and two nights at London's O2 Academy Brixton, before an anticipated return to North America for headline shows in November - full dates below.Boasting over 1 billion all-time streams globally across her catalogue of releases, Lola Young continues to achieve tremendous success. Her platinum-certified #1 single 'Messy' from her acclaimed 2024 album, This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway, held the top spot in the UK for four consecutive weeks, making Lola one of only two British female artists to reach #1 in the UK Singles Chart within the last year.Lola Young - Upcoming Live Dates: Thursday 7th August - Øya Festival - Oslo, NorwaySaturday 9th August - Way Out West Festival - Gothenburg, SwedenSunday 10th August - Flow Festival - Helsinki, Finland Thursday 14th August - Paredes De Coura - Praia do Taboão, PortugalSaturday 16th August - MS Dockville - Hamburg, GermanySunday 17th August - Lowlands Festival - Biddinghuizen, The NetherlandsSaturday 27th September - All Things Go Festival - Queens, New YorkSunday 28th September - All Things Go Festival - Columbia, MDMonday 6th October - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK * - SOLD OUTTuesday 7th October - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK* Thursday 9th October - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK * - SOLD OUTWednesday 15th October - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK * - SOLD OUT Thursday 16th October - O2 Academy Brixton - London, UK*Saturday 1st November - History - Toronto, ON *Sunday 2nd November - History - Toronto, ON *Tuesday 4th November - Roadrunner - Boston, MA *Wednesday 5th November - Terminal 5 - New York City, NY * Thursday 6th November - Terminal 5 - New York City, NY *Saturday 8th November - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA *Sunday 9th November - The Anthem - Washington, DC *Tuesday 11th November - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN *Wednesday 12th November - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA *Saturday 15th November - Corona Capital, Mexico CityWednesday 19th November - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, TX *Friday 21st November - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX *Monday 24th November - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL *Tuesday 25th November - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN *Friday 28th November - The Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO *Saturday 29th November - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT *Monday 1st December - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC *Tuesday 2nd December - WAMU Theater at Lumen Field - Seattle, WA * Thursday 4th December - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA *Saturday 6th December - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA *Sunday 7th December - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA ** Headline Show.



