Jordan Davis Releases New Song "Turn This Truck Around" Off Upcoming Album Learn The Hard Way - Out August 15, 2025

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis released new track "Turn This Truck Around," off his highly anticipated upcoming album, Learn The Hard Way, out August 15. Listen to "Turn This Truck Around" here and pre-save/order Learn The Hard Way here. Written by Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Jake Mitchell, and Josh Thompson, "Turn This Truck Around" is the latest taste of what fans can expect on his upcoming album Learn The Hard Way, and once again reiterates and is "another example that the Louisiana native has become known for building a catalog of songs about real-life experiences that connect with listeners" (Country Now).
Out August 15th, Davis' new album, Learn The Hard Way, also features his Top 15 and climbing single "Bar None," (#13 Billboard Country, #14 Mediabase/Aircheck). CMT exclusively revealed Davis' "Bar None" official music video.
earlier this month with an official premiere in Times Square. The award-winning singer/songwriter also recently visited Live With Kelly And Mark to perform "Bar None" and made stops at Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and CBS Mornings to discuss the new single, upcoming album release and the fall launch of his Ain't Enough Road tour, which includes headlining dates at Los Angeles' The Greek Theatre, New York City's Radio City Music Hall, and numerous cities across the US. The tour kicks off September 11th in Greater Palm Springs, CA, at Acrisure Arena. For more information on the Ain't Enough Road tour and to purchase tickets, visit here.
Learn The Hard Way follows Jordan's Platinum-selling debut album, Home State and his Platinum-selling album Bluebird Days, which was released on February 17, 2023 and produced four consecutive #1 singles ("What My World Spins Around," "Tucson Too Late," "Buy Dirt" and "Next Thing You Know") and two "Song of the Year" winning song titles "Next Thing You Know" (ACM) and "Buy Dirt" (CMA and NSAI) off of one album - the first artist in history to ever do so. His RIAA Gold-certified single "I Ain't Sayin'," off Learn The Hard Way, earned Davis his 8th official chart-topping single in the US and topped the UK Country Radio Airplay Chart for more than 8 weeks, earning the single the most weeks at No. 1 on UK Radio Charts in 2024.
"This man never disappoints" (Top40-Charts)
"Davis is one of the leading talents in a new wave of American country music" (BBC)
"Modern-day storyteller" (Billboard)
"Jordan Davis proved why he is one of country music's most consistent hitmakers" (CountryLine)
Ain't Enough Road Tour Dates
Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Greater Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
Friday, September 12, 2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Friday, September 19, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, September 26, 2025 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, September 27, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Thursday, October 2, 2025 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Friday, October 3, 2025 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Friday, October 10, 2025 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
Friday, October 17, 2025 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
Thursday, October 23, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Friday, October 24, 2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis' highly-anticipated second full-length album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive No. 1's and two "song of the year" award-winning titles including the 5X Platinum-selling hit "Buy Dirt," (CMA Awards 2022, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3X Platinum-selling "Next Thing You Know" (ACM Awards 2024). All penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released the chart-topping hit singles "What My World Spins Around" and "Tucson Too Late," in addition to "Next Thing You Know" and "Buy Dirt," earning numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods as well as his second Platinum-Certified album, Bluebird Days. Davis previously notched four consecutive No. 1 hits-totaling eight No. 1s on Country radio - off of his Platinum-Certified debut album Home State including the 4x Platinum "Singles You Up," and 2x Platinum-selling songs "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot" along with his most recent No.1 single "I Ain't Sayin'" off his upcoming album Learn The Hard Way. In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, in addition to being a 2X nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. He's appeared on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, CBS Mornings, College GameDay, and more. He has earned praise from Billboard, saying Davis is a "modern-day storyteller" with MusicRow noting, "this man never disappoints." Starting 2025 off internationally, Davis served as direct support for Luke Combs' stadium tour in New Zealand and Australia. Additionally, Davis was direct support for Luke on his 2024 Growin' Up and Getting Old Tour and followed with his string of U.S. and international shows headlining his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR in the fall of 2024. Davis announced his Ain't Enough Road Tour for fall of 2025- the nationwide tour kicks off Thursday, September 11th in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with additional stops in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, St. Louis, Rosemont, Savannah and more before wrapping up on Saturday, October 25th in Estero, FL at Hertz Arena. Davis' highly anticipated upcoming album Learn The Hard Way is set to be released August 15th and includes certified Gold and 8th career No. 1 "I Ain't Sayin'," alongside recent releases "Turn This Truck Around," "Bar None," "In Case You Missed It," "Know You Like That," "Jesus Wouldn't Do," and title track "Learn The Hard Way." For more information, visit JordanDavisOfficial.com (https://jordandavisofficial.com/).