Sara Melson Delves Into The Realm Of The Psychedelic With New Single "Υour Sweet Love"

Website: https://saramelson.com/ | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saramelson | Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/saramelson | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saramelson | TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@saramelson | Bandcamp: https://saramelson.bandcamp.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Since her debut on Nettwerk Records, LA-based folk songstress Sara Melson continues to soothe and uplift with her timeless dream-folk and introspective songwriting. Called "immersive" by PopMatters and "silky and laid back" by Magnet Magazine, Sara's blend of Americana, folk-pop, and alt-country now enters the realm of psychedelic indie-folk with new single "Your Sweet Love," her hypnotic rendition of the Lee Hazlewood song, out today, July 25. The song, which has already received early support from KCRW, will be featured on her upcoming full-length album Elixir, coming in early 2026.Listen to Sara Melson's "Your Sweet Love" here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/saramelson/your-sweet-loveProduced by multi-instrumentalist Matt Orenstein, who together with Melson played all parts on the track, "Your Sweet Love" arrests with a distilled, unadorned authenticity, building upon the musical territory that Melson previously explored in "Wound Too Tight" (helmed by Rami Jaffee of the Foo Fighters). In "Your Sweet Love," Melson's crystalline, ethereal vocals float over Orenstein's sparse yet driving percussive arrangement and swirling guitar, echoing Cat Power and Mazzy Star. Alternately low and resonant, then high and wistful, Melson's delivery never embellishes more than is necessary to convey Hazlewood's heart-piercing lyrics."This song is about loneliness," says Melson. "It's also about deep gratitude - for the force that keeps you going, amidst all the noise. It could be romantic, platonic, familial, or even divine. It's love, in its purest form.""Your Sweet Love" Lyrics:Strangers' arms reach out to me'Cause they know I'm so lonelyThen my mind goes back to youAnd your sweet love sees me throughYour sweet love sees me throughStrangers' eyes see through meThey know I need companyThen I stop and think of youYour sweet love sees me throughYour sweet love sees me throughStrangers take my lonelinessTell me that they understandI'm tempted then I think of youAnd your sweet love sees me throughYour sweet love sees me throughAn accompanying video will be released in conjunction with the single. Catch Sara live at her upcoming LA show at Cabin Creek in Venice on July 31.Find more information here: https://saramelson.com/Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sara Melson has been critically praised by Huffington Post, Magnet, PopMatters, American Songwriter, Blackbook, Variety, Yahoo Music, Wide Open Country, Glide Magazine, USA Today, LA WEEKLY, Music Connection, and others. Her music has been featured on iHeartRadio, KCRW, KCSN, the Apple iTunes homepage, and has appeared widely in film and television, including on Grey's Anatomy and for a national Chevy campaign. She has shared the stage with Moby, Ben Folds, Juliana Hatfield, Silversun Pickups, Lissie, Ben Lee, Mojave 3, Neil Halstead, and Marc Broussard, and sang backing vocals on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic with Mojave 3 and The Dandy Warhols. Along with Jim James, Dawes, Noah Cyrus, and Margaret Cho, Sara performed for Sweet Relief's Musicians for Fire Relief benefit concert presented by SoCal Sound / 88.5FM in the wake of the devastating LA fires.A Harvard graduate and former professional ballerina, Sara was previously signed to Nettwerk Records and Secret Road. A member of the Recording Academy, she has released three full-length albums, three EPs, and numerous singles, including "Wound Too Tight," a collaboration with Rami Jaffee of the Foo Fighters. Four of her songs were selected alongside some of the greats of musical history to be included in the Arch Mission Foundation's Lunar Library, which landed a catalog of musical works on the moon's surface aboard the spacecraft Odysseus via SpaceX and Intuitive Machines in 2024. She is a recipient of the "Language of the Cosmos" artist grant from the Department of Cultural Affairs of the City of Los Angeles in conjunction with NASA and JPL, for which she was commissioned to create, produce, and perform a multi-media piece featuring the remix of her song "Underneath a Big Full Moon," from her upcoming new album.Prior as an actor, Sara guest-starred in teen roles on classic television shows, including Frasier, The Wonder Years, and Beverly Hills, 90210. She is an environmental and social advocate, and a volunteer for non-profit Art of Elysium, bringing music to seniors and children in under-served communities.Connect with Sara Melson:Website: https://saramelson.com/ | Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saramelson | Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/saramelson | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saramelson | TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@saramelson | Bandcamp: https://saramelson.bandcamp.com/



