Firerose's Highly Anticipted New Album 'Shining Armor' Set For Release August 15, 2025



After weathering profound personal turbulence, Firerose turned to her faith and sobriety as the cornerstone of her healing and creative reinvention. Reflecting on overcoming emotional adversity, reclaiming her identity, and using her story to inspire others through music. She cites her sobriety achieved in 2016 and the grace of God as key turning points in her healing journey.

Pre-Save link here: https://slinky.to/SHININGARMOR



In a significant career milestone, Firerose has signed with Wings

Firerose's upcoming album SHINING ARMOR weaves themes of hope, elevation and transcendence across powerful, melodic ballads. Her latest work radiates captivating lyrical narratives of resilience, breakthrough and awakening. The album includes:

WAR IS WON

SHINING ARMOR

RISE UP

WHO YOU'VE BEEN

GOOD GOD ONLY YOU

THE ONE WHO CAN

TAKE THAT AWAY

WHAT I NEED



Veteran publicist

SHINING ARMOR, the album's title track and lead single, releases August 15th alongside the full project.



Applauded by Rolling Stone for her "atmospheric ballads and lilting leads" Firerose is a unique talent and internationally critically acclaimed artist. With her unmistakably pure crystalline voice, Firerose transcends genres and captivates listeners with her deeply meaningful lyrics about the miracles God has performed in her life. Her fearlessly honest songwriting and distinctive melodic style are matched with her powerful personal story of life-saving faith and overcoming addiction. Firerose is an authentic storyteller and her inspirational songs that celebrate rising from the ashes are undeniably uplifting.



The Australian-born, Los Angeles based artist's "

Firerose previous radio hit, "



