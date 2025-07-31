Top40-Charts.com
Rising Country Star Neah McMeen Set To Open Williamson County Fair On August 1, 2025
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country music artist Neah McMeen is set to open the 21st annual Williamson County Fair in Franklin, TN with a special performance opening for Doug Williamson and The Blues Grass Band on the Nissan Stage. Gates open at at 6pm on Friday, August 1 with shows set to start at 6:30pm. Tickets For The Fair are $14 for adults and $7 for children 6-12 with children under the age of 5 free.

The Williamson County Fair is a family-focused event with a "Summer Nights and Fair Delights" theme for this year's 21st annual event. The fair's mission is to provide fun for the whole family by bringing families together through the promotion of agriculture and celebrating the tradition of Williamson County.
"We loved her so much for this year's Bluegrass Along The Harpeth," says Tommy Jackson, host of the Nissan Stage. "We wanted to bring her to the Williamson County Fair to kick off the shows at the Nissan Stage!"

Neah's set will begin the run of shows on the Nissan Stage as she showcases her dynamic presence and soulful vocals, setting the tone for musical performances at the iconic Williamson County Fairgrounds, joining the likes of Doug Williamson and Blues Grass Band, Murphy Ridge, The Gibson Girls and Cameron Jayne as artists who will grace the stage over nine days of fun.

Neah McMeen has the stage presence of a veteran and the voice of a star in the making," wrotge Southern Sound Review earlier this summer. "She blends a modern country spirit with the emotional punch of classic storytellers."

Adding to her growing buzz, McMeen is set to release her next single, "Unexpectedly," on September 26, 2025. About the song, which she co-wrote with Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Deborah Allen, Neah says "the song is about how love can spring upon someone out of nowhere and unexpectedly knock you sideways."

McMeen's performance schedule continues to take shape, including an upcoming appearance at the Music at the Mansion at Two Rivers Mansion in Donelson, TN on September 20, giving local fans a sneak peek of her new single right before its nationwide release.

The rural Webber, Kansas-native, who now calls Nashville home, is a rising artist known for her storytelling and powerful vocals. Her music draws on her heartland roots. She has gained attention with singles like "Bitter" and "Lonely Night" and has a significant presence on social media platforms like TikTok.
Stay connected with Neah McMean at her website or social media for behind-the-scenes updates, live clips, and more exciting announcements.






