Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 31 July, 2025

Erykah Badu Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Critically Acclaimed 'Mama's Gun' With 'the Return Of Automatic Slim' Tour

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Ordinary
Alex Warren
523 entries in 27 charts
Messy
Lola Young
627 entries in 26 charts
Azizam
Ed Sheeran
324 entries in 24 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
941 entries in 29 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
1118 entries in 30 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
1125 entries in 25 charts
One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen
173 entries in 6 charts
Sports Car
Tate McRae
259 entries in 15 charts
Pink Pony Club
Chappell Roan
305 entries in 11 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
971 entries in 22 charts
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
243 entries in 15 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
201 entries in 3 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1343 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
241 entries in 3 charts
Erykah Badu Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Critically Acclaimed 'Mama's Gun' With 'the Return Of Automatic Slim' Tour
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and cultural icon Erykah Badu announces a spectacular celebration of the 25th anniversary of her revolutionary second studio album, "Mama's Gun," with "The Return of Automatic Slim Tour: eryKah Badu Mama's Gun '25." The highly anticipated tour kicks off October 3, 2025, at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and will span major venues across North America through December 2025, with additional European dates to be announced for October 21 through November 2025.
TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets go on sale Friday, August 1, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET and will be available exclusively at baduworldmarket.com.

With a career spanning over 25 years, multiple Grammy Awards, and a lasting impact on contemporary R&B and hip-hop, Erykah Badu continues to be a vital force in music and culture. This anniversary tour represents both a celebration of her past achievements and a testament to the enduring power of her artistry.

Released in 2000, "Mama's Gun" solidified Badu's position as one of the most innovative and influential artists of her generation. The album's blend of neo-soul, hip-hop, and jazz elements, combined with Badu's distinctive vocal style and conscious lyricism, earned critical acclaim and commercial success while influencing countless artists who followed.

The celebration of "Mama's "Gun" - the album that gave us timeless classics like "Bag Lady," "Didn't Cha Know?" and ""Cleva" - will feature reimagined arrangements of these favorites alongside selections from Badu's extensive catalog, showcasing the production genius that has made her one of music's most sought-after collaborators and creative visionaries. This promises to be an unforgettable experience for new and die-hard fans who have followed Badu's artistic journey over the years.

TOUR DATES:

October 2025:
Friday, October 3 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA
Saturday, October 4 - Resorts World Theatre - Las Vegas, NV

November 2025:
Sunday, November 16 - Hard Rock at Etess Arena - Atlantic City, NJ
Tuesday, November 18 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
Thursday, November 20 - Fox Theater - Detroit, MI
Saturday, November 22 - Andrew J Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH
Sunday, November 23 - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre - Atlanta, GA
Monday, November 24 - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre - Atlanta, GA
Friday, November 28 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX
Saturday, November 29 - 713 Music Hall - Houston, TX

December 2025:
Tuesday, December 2 - Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL
Wednesday, December 3 - Chicago Theater - Chicago, IL
Friday, December 5 - Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY
Saturday, December 6 - Kings Theater - Brooklyn, NY
Monday, December 8 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN
Wednesday, December 10 - Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

Erykah Badu is a multifaceted creative force who transcends music, film, and fashion. Renowned for her songwriting, singing, and producing, she promotes female wellness, challenges oppressive structures, and upholds Afrocentric and Black Feminist values. Her blend of soul, funk, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel has earned five Grammy Awards from Baduizm (1997) to "3:AM" with Rapsody (2025).

Beyond music production, Badu is an innovator who established a livestream company, revolutionized home concerts, and launched BaduWorldMarket.com, her curated online store. In 2023, her cannabis brand Apple Trees collaborated with Cookies to introduce That Badu, while her fashion influence earned her the 2024 CFDA Fashion Icon Award. From Fashion Week to magazine covers, her music, art, and eclectic style have made her a cultural icon. For more information about "The Return of Automatic Slim Tour: eryKah Badu Mama's Gun '25" and to purchase tickets, visit baduworldmarket.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0080140 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0067462921142578 secs