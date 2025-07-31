Sierra Ferrell & Nikki Lane Officially Release "A Lesson In Leavin'"





^w/ Mumford & Sons. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, following the song's surprise debut at Stagecoach Festival this spring, Sierra Ferrell and Nikki Lane join forces to officially release their reimagined, harmony-laden rendition of Dottie West's classic tune, "A Lesson In Leavin'," along with a video filmed at Nashville's Sound Emporium. Now available on all platforms, the collaboration arrives in the midst of a creative streak that has seen Ferrell bring her unmistakable vocals to new songs from Jesse Welles, Joe Jonas, Kashus Culpepper and Shaboozey, in addition to performing with Post Malone on every night of his stadium tour with Jelly Roll, DJ-ing with Diplo, writing with Zella Day & Beau Bedford's Chaparelle, recording with LA LOM, playing festivals, announcing an arena run with Mumford & Sons, singing in the streets, and headlining dozens of sold-out shows across the country.Having achieved a remarkable sweep of four wins at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards - taking home trophies for Best Americana Album (Trail of Flowers), Best Americana Performance ("American Dreaming"), Best American Roots Song ("American Dreaming") and Best American Roots Performance (" Lighthouse ") - Sierra Ferrell has reaffirmed her reign as "the May Queen of American roots music" (NPR Music).As one of the genre's "most fascinating and fastest-rising artists" (Rolling Stone), Ferrell was also highlighted in an extensive new story from The New York Times Magazine, about the vanguard of artists who are leading the surging revival of roots music in the age of streaming. "Sierra Ferrell puts together her own distinctive cutting-edge synthesis of antique styles like an expert vintage shopper," writes The New York Times Magazine's Carlo Rotella. "Her voice, in which you might detect notes of Édith Piaf, Billie Holiday and Amy Winehouse, has a built-in gramophone tristesse that accentuates the arch sauciness and pluck in her songs. Life is tragic, she seems to say, so let's dress up and sing sad songs and feel better."On the heels of her latest album, Trail of Flowers, and the newly-released Trail of Flowers (Deluxe Edition), Sierra Ferrell is once again nominated for Artist of The Yearat the upcoming Americana Honors & Awards, which she won in 2024, in addition to Album of The Year.Before then, her fairy fountain and petal-coated path will continue to blossom all summer and fall, as she brings peace, love and American dreamin' to 35+ tour dates in the US and UK, including Lollapalooza, Hinterland and more. Nikki Lane will also join Ferrell's Shoot For The Moon Tour at a sold-out Red Rocks Amphitheatre, NYC's Pier 17 and others listed below, and at sierraferrellmusic.com/tour. Sierra Ferrell Tour Dates:7/25 - Sandpoint, ID - Festival at Sandpoint~7/26 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater~7/28 - Fargo, ND - UP District Festival Field~7/30 - Chicago, IL - Metro7/31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza8/2 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field+8/3 - Saint Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival8/26 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre*8/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*8/29 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater*9/2 - Columbia, MO - 9th Street Central Bank Downtown Live=9/3 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors=9/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall*9/6 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17*9/7 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*9/9 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island*9/10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*9/12 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*9/13 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery*9/14 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards*9/20 - Chattanooga, TN - IBMA Bluegrass Live!10/3 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush "Avett Moon"10/5 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival10/22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena^10/24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center^10/25 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center^10/26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center^11/29 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena^11/30 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena^12/2 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^12/3 - Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live^12/5 - Sheffield, UK - Utilita Arena Sheffield^12/7 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham^12/8 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena Cardiff^12/10 - London, UK - The O2^12/11 - London, UK - The O2^~w/ Support From The Brudi Brothers+w/ Support From Kaitlin Butts*w/ Support From Nikki Lane=w/ Support From Kashus Culpepper^w/ Mumford & Sons.



