John Fogerty Celebrates His Legacy With New Recordings Of "Travelin' Band" And "Long As I Can See The Light"





"Travelin' Band" captures the high-octane spirit of the road, complete with ripping horns and gritty vocals, while "Long As I Can See The Light" closes the loop with a steady, soul-deep performance that highlights the wisdom and emotional weight Fogerty brings to the track after more than 50 years.



"There's a long trail behind my lyrics," Fogerty says. "And I think you can hear that in the way I sing it now. This song means so much to me. If you see a ray of light you can always find your way. I loved recording it with my sons".



On "Travelin' Band," he adds: "That was like climbing a mountain—I had to work myself up to hit that level again. I'd sing until I didn't have anything left."



Both songs appear on Legacy, a 20-track collection of newly recorded versions of Fogerty penned CCR-era songs—including "Have You Ever Seen The Rain," "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," and "Bad Moon Rising." For the first time in his career, Fogerty fully owns the rights to his groundbreaking



"For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written," Fogerty says. "Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that—of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love."



The album was produced by John and Shane Fogerty, with executive production by his wife



Legacy was first announced from the stage of Fogerty's sold-out 80th birthday show at NYC's Beacon Theatre, and arrives during a banner year that has included headline sets at JazzFest, Glastonbury, the Hollywood Bowl and more, plus an induction at the American



The release of "Travelin' Band" and "Long As I Can See The Light," the final pre-release offering, follows earlier Legacy singles including "Born on the Bayou," "Lodi," "Up Around the Bend," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," and "Porterville"—all available now on streaming platforms.



"I'm 80 years old," Fogerty says. "I'm giving myself a gift with this album—and I'm giving my fans a gift at the same time."



As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty helped shape the sound of American music, blending blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, and swamp boogie into a genre-defying style that continues to resonate with fans around the world. One of the greatest songwriters of all time, he has received multiple awards and honors for his undeniable impact on the culture including induction in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the BMI Icon Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a special honor for his song "Centerfield" making him the only musician ever honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame.



John Fogerty's songwriting canon spans nearly six decades and includes foundational classics such as "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain." Both "Fortunate Son" and "Bad Moon Rising" have both surpassed 1 Billion streams, while "



His 1997 Blue Moon Swamp won the Grammy for Best Rock Album, and his solo work has been nominated for a total of 8 Grammys over the years. So Fogerty's status as a legend has long been secure. What's more remarkable, though, is how popular and influential his music remains after more than 50 years. Recently, Rolling Stone ran a story with the headline "The Biggest Band in



Legacy: the

1. Up Around The Bend

﻿﻿2. Who'll Stop The Rain

3. Proud Mary

4. Have You Ever Seen The Rain

﻿﻿5. Lookin' Out My Back Door

6. Born On The Bayou

7. ﻿﻿﻿Run Through The Jungle

8. Someday Never Comes

﻿9. Porterville

10. Hey Tonight

11. Lodi

﻿﻿﻿﻿12. Wrote A Song For Everyone

﻿﻿﻿﻿13. Bootleg

﻿﻿﻿﻿14. Don't Look Now

﻿﻿﻿15. Long As I Can See The Light

16. Down On The Corner

﻿﻿﻿﻿17. Bad Moon Rising

﻿﻿﻿﻿18. Travelin' Band

﻿﻿﻿﻿19. Green River

﻿﻿﻿﻿20. Fortunate Son New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Fogerty has released two new singles—"Travelin' Band" and "Long As I Can See The Light"—from his forthcoming album Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, due August 22 on Concord, and these songs now return with renewed power, joyfully performed by Fogerty and his sons Shane and Tyler."Travelin' Band" captures the high-octane spirit of the road, complete with ripping horns and gritty vocals, while "Long As I Can See The Light" closes the loop with a steady, soul-deep performance that highlights the wisdom and emotional weight Fogerty brings to the track after more than 50 years."There's a long trail behind my lyrics," Fogerty says. "And I think you can hear that in the way I sing it now. This song means so much to me. If you see a ray of light you can always find your way. I loved recording it with my sons".On "Travelin' Band," he adds: "That was like climbing a mountain—I had to work myself up to hit that level again. I'd sing until I didn't have anything left."Both songs appear on Legacy, a 20-track collection of newly recorded versions of Fogerty penned CCR-era songs—including "Have You Ever Seen The Rain," "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," and "Bad Moon Rising." For the first time in his career, Fogerty fully owns the rights to his groundbreaking Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog, and Legacy serves as both a celebration of that milestone and a personal reclamation of his artistic legacy."For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written," Fogerty says. "Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that—of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love."The album was produced by John and Shane Fogerty, with executive production by his wife Julie Fogerty, and features the family band alongside Matt Chamberlain, Bob Malone, Bob Glaub, and Rob Stone. It was mixed by legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain, resulting in rich, contemporary recordings that remain faithful to the originals while pulsing with new energy.Legacy was first announced from the stage of Fogerty's sold-out 80th birthday show at NYC's Beacon Theatre, and arrives during a banner year that has included headline sets at JazzFest, Glastonbury, the Hollywood Bowl and more, plus an induction at the American Music Honors (introduced by Bruce Springsteen) and a collaboration with Eric Church for the new NASCAR on Prime anthem. Reviewing his birthday show at the Beacon, The Associated Press wrote that Fogerty performed "with the joy of a teenager," and after Glastonbury, Mojo Magazine similarly observed "John Fogerty is having the time of his life," adding that his set was "the very definition of all killer, no filler." Following his headlining set at Jazzfest NOLA.com proclaimed simply "Fogerty's on fire."The release of "Travelin' Band" and "Long As I Can See The Light," the final pre-release offering, follows earlier Legacy singles including "Born on the Bayou," "Lodi," "Up Around the Bend," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," and "Porterville"—all available now on streaming platforms."I'm 80 years old," Fogerty says. "I'm giving myself a gift with this album—and I'm giving my fans a gift at the same time."As the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival, Fogerty helped shape the sound of American music, blending blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, and swamp boogie into a genre-defying style that continues to resonate with fans around the world. One of the greatest songwriters of all time, he has received multiple awards and honors for his undeniable impact on the culture including induction in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the BMI Icon Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a special honor for his song "Centerfield" making him the only musician ever honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame.John Fogerty's songwriting canon spans nearly six decades and includes foundational classics such as "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain." Both "Fortunate Son" and "Bad Moon Rising" have both surpassed 1 Billion streams, while " Have You Ever Seen The Rain " continues to go viral on TikTok and has garnered over 2 Billion streams. Fogerty has sold over 100 million records worldwide, and CCR's album Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits recently logged 751 weeks - or 14 years - on the Billboard 200, only the fifth album ever to reach that chart milestone.His 1997 Blue Moon Swamp won the Grammy for Best Rock Album, and his solo work has been nominated for a total of 8 Grammys over the years. So Fogerty's status as a legend has long been secure. What's more remarkable, though, is how popular and influential his music remains after more than 50 years. Recently, Rolling Stone ran a story with the headline "The Biggest Band in America in 2024 is…Creedence Clearwater Revival."Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years Tracklist:1. Up Around The Bend﻿﻿2. Who'll Stop The Rain3. Proud Mary4. Have You Ever Seen The Rain﻿﻿5. Lookin' Out My Back Door6. Born On The Bayou7. ﻿﻿﻿Run Through The Jungle8. Someday Never Comes﻿9. Porterville10. Hey Tonight11. Lodi﻿﻿﻿﻿12. Wrote A Song For Everyone﻿﻿﻿﻿13. Bootleg﻿﻿﻿﻿14. Don't Look Now﻿﻿﻿15. Long As I Can See The Light16. Down On The Corner﻿﻿﻿﻿17. Bad Moon Rising﻿﻿﻿﻿18. Travelin' Band﻿﻿﻿﻿19. Green River﻿﻿﻿﻿20. Fortunate Son



