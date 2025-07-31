Tift Merritt Shares "Last Day I Knew What To Do" - A Long-Lost Gem From The Tambourine Era





"I was so frustrated with the music business in those days, trying to be true to myself and my band and the people who believed in my career. I felt pretty lost," says Merritt, reflecting on the writing of the single. "I'm not sure I really had an advocate who saw who I was until I met



"Last Day I Knew What To Do" is one of four studio tracks on Time and Patience, which otherwise features home demos and unreleased songs from the early 2000s, recorded in Merritt's North Carolina kitchen with just a notebook, her voice, and her dog Lucy. The never-before-heard recordings offer a rare glimpse of an artist reaching, reckoning, and writing her way into the world. An intimate demo of "Good Hearted Man" is also available now.



Time and Patience arrives alongside the 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of Tambourine, Merritt's GRAMMY-nominated breakthrough album that earned critical acclaim for its genre-defying blend of southern soul, poetic lyricism, and fearless songwriting. Featuring contributions from Mike Campbell,







The Tambourine (20th Anniversary Edition) vinyl and Time and Patience will be available August 29 via One Riot Records. The Tambourine reissue is dedicated to the late Neal Casal and Don Heffington, cherished members of Merritt's studio band.



Tambourine Tracklist:

Stray Paper

Wait It Out

Good Hearted Man

Ain't Looking Closely

Still Pretending

Write My Ticket

Your Love Made A U Turn

Plainest Thing

Late Night Pilgrim

I Am Your Tambourine

Laid a Highway

Shadow in the Way

Time & Patience Tracklist

Write My Ticket Home (Kitchen Recording)

Plainest Thing (Kitchen Recording)

Avalon Pier

Still Pretending (Kitchen Recording)

Good Hearted Man (Kitchen Recording)

4th Street Windowsill

Stray Paper (Kitchen Recording)

Broad Daylight

Time And Patience (Cabin Recording)

Last Day I Knew What To Do



Tift Merritt is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and writer known for her richly poetic voice and genre-defying work that blends Americana, folk, country, and soul. Since the release of her breakout debut Bramble Rose in 2002, Merritt has released a string of critically acclaimed albums, toured with artists like Jason Isbell and Iron & Wine, and built a devoted international following. Hailed by NPR and The New Yorker for her lyrical precision and magnetic stage presence, she has collaborated with Andrew Bird, classical pianist Simone Dinnerstein, and many others. A North Carolina native, Merritt is also an accomplished interviewer and archivist, hosting " The Spark " series and working with institutions like the Library of Congress. She currently serves as Practitioner-in-Residence at Duke University and is developing The Gables Lodge, a creative residency center in Raleigh dedicated to nurturing the artistic process.




