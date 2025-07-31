Top40-Charts.com
Seventeen Unveils US Dates For New World Tour This Fall
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) K-pop icon SEVENTEEN will embark on the U.S. leg of their new world tour, SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN U.S. (hereinafter 'NEW_'), this fall. The U.S. run kicks off on October 11 in Tacoma, WA, and will roll through major cities including Los Angeles, CA (October 16 & 17), Austin, TX (October 21 & 22), and Sunrise, FL (October 26 & 27), before culminating in Washington, DC on October 30.

CARAT MEMBERSHIP PRESALE runs from Tuesday, August 5 at 3PM to 9:59PM local time. General onsale begins Wednesday, August 6 at 3PM local time. More ticket information can be found here. CARAT MEMBERSHIP (GLOBAL/US) holders can register on Weverse now through Sunday, August 3 at 10pm ET to participate in the presale. For those who hold both US and GLOBAL Memberships, presale registration will be processed based on the US Membership to prevent duplicate purchases.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a premium ticket, access to the pre-show soundcheck, a specially designed VIP gift item, early entry to & more. For more information, visit here.

Before canvassing the globe, the group will launch the world tour with two consecutive shows at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Korea on September 13 & 14. Additional tour dates and cities will be announced at a later time. The tour arrives on the heels of SEVENTEEN's best-selling 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 2.52 million copies in its first week, the highest first-week sales for any K-pop release this year.

SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [NEW_] IN U.S. DATES & VENUES:
Sat Oct 11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
Thu Oct 16 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
Fri Oct 17 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
Tue Oct 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Wed Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Sun Oct 26 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
Mon Oct 27 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena
Wed Oct 29 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Thu Oct 30 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Holding the titles for the two best-selling K-pop releases of all time—FML (Apr 2023) and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (Oct 2023)—SEVENTEEN went on to solidify their global presence as FML (with more than 6.4 million copies sold) became the IFPI-certified top-selling album worldwide in 2023.
They soared to new heights in 2024, making history as the first K-pop act to perform at Glastonbury and headline Lollapalooza Berlin, while also becoming UNESCO's first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. Crowned 'Best Group' at the 2024 VMAs and 'Top K-pop Touring Artist' at the 2024 BBMAs, SEVENTEEN became the highest-ranking K-pop act on IFPI Global Artist Chart 2024, propelled by the success of their 12th Mini Album SPILL THE FEELS. Celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, the K-pop icon have blazed a new trail of reinvention with their 5th Studio Album HAPPY BURSTDAY—which debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200, tying their highest record on the chart.






