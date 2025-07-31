Top40-Charts.com
News
RnB 31 July, 2025

Youngboy Never Broke Again Releases MASA Out Now!

Youngboy Never Broke Again Releases MASA Out Now!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) YoungBoy Never Broke Again releases his wildly-anticipated eighth album, MASA, via Never Broke Again/Motown/Universal Music. Arguably the most important rapper, songwriter and MC of his generation, YoungBoy Never Broke Again wears the crown born of gut-level emotions and ruthless aggression - reminding all that no one can touch this Louisiana native.

Hailed by the NY Times as "a modern-day Tupac Shakur," YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been certified by the RIAA as The Most Successful Rapper This Decade and holds the record for the most RIAA platinum certified albums from 2015 to 2025.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has garnered over 30 billion streams and 109 RIAA Certifications. He is the youngest artist to achieve 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the artist with the most gold certified songs in history: he has more than Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Michael Jackson combined.

The stats don't stop there: YoungBoy Never Broke Again has surpassed 9 billion streams on Spotify alone and more than 16 billion views on his YouTube channel, above both Drake and Taylor Swift.

Now, after five years off the stage, the highly-prolific, Grammy-nominated 25-year-old has announced his 2025 Make America Slime Again tour- his first-ever headlining arena tour. Joining him on the road as special guests are DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off September in Dallas,YoungBoy Never Broke Again added 13 additional shows to the national tour due to overwhelming fan demand.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has poured his astoundingly difficult life into his art, and, now freed from house arrest, his love for music, fans and family are unchained. "An astute renderer of complex and constantly shifting sentiment, (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) can pivot from self-laceration to a threat on a dime…each verse a tricky minefield; his sadness can come off ecstatic, and his menace can be sweet," says the NY Times."

Overcoming challenges again and again, YoungBoy Never Broke Again needs to prove nothing except to himself. With this new era, the heights he can achieve are nothing short of mind-blowing

"MASA" ALBUM TRACK LISTING:
1. My Shit
2. Games Of War
3. XXX
4. Get Up With Us
5. Fire Your Manager ft Playboi Carti
6. BIG
7. I'm Ready
8. Morocco
9. Cold World ft Mellow Rackz
10. No Fuck
11. Burn
12. Alter
13. Slimretta
14. Myself Pt. 2
15. Cash Shit
16. Combat Boots
17. Wine & Dine
18. Fuck The Drugs
19. Lo
20. If You Need Me
21. MASA
22. Kickboxer
23. When Time Pass
24. Priorities
25. Peepin
26. Diesel
27. Shot Callin
28. Finest
29. Where I Been
30. Top Tingz






