Oldies 07 August, 2025

Black Eyed Peas To Release Bridging The Gap (25th Anniversary Edition) Vinyl On September 26, 2025

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Continuing a banner year, six-time Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum Los Angeles-based pop-rap group Black Eyed Peas will unveil the new 25TH Anniversary Edition of their seminal second full-length LP, Bridging The Gap, on September 26, 2025.

Pressed on standard-weight 2LP vinyl, it will be available in multiple configurations, including a limited-edition Brown color variant and standard black vinyl. A special pre-order for Bridging The Gap (25TH Anniversary Edition) is live now on the on Sound of Vinyl, Top40-Charts, and Interscope stores.

Black Eyed Peas originally released Bridging The Gap on September 26, 2000. The 13-track body of work notably boasts staples such as "B.E.P. Empire," "Weekends" [feat. Esthero], their very first Billboard Hot 100 entry "Request + Line" [feat. Macy Gray], and more. Ranking among the collective's most acclaimed material, Rolling Stone applauded how, "Uncluttered but muscular production, deft samples and smart rhymes all ensure that the album's power increases with repeated listenings." In retrospect, The Boombox also praised how, "The Black Eyed Peas give the people something to party." Additionally, it has generated tens of millions of streams, continuing to resonate with fans around the world.

At the same time, the staple "Rock That Body" has surged throughout the last year. This Spring, it organically spurred a massive trend on TikTok. Thus far, "Rock That Body" has inspired over 5.5 million "creates" accounting for north of 16 billion views on TikTok. Moreover, it continues to gain traction as the most streamed song week to week globally across their catalog, reeling in 248 million worldwide streams year-to-date.

2025 has seen the group celebrate their 30th anniversary with a series of limited-edition physical reissues. The new vinyl versions of Behind The Front, Elephunk, Monkey Business, and The E.N.D. (The Energy Never Dies) are all available.
Not to mention, Black Eyed Peas have now eclipsed global sales of 65 million-plus, making them one of the best-selling acts in history.
Be on the lookout for more from Black Eyed Peas soon.

TRACKLISTING:
A1 BEP Empire
A2 Weekends [feat. Esthero]
A3 Get Original [feat. Chali2na]
A4 Hot [feat. Kim Hill]
B1 Cali To New York [feat. De La Soul]
B2 Lil' Lil'
B3 On My Own [feat. Les Nubians & Mos Def]
C1 Release
C2 Bridging The Gaps
C3 Go Go
C4 Rap Song [feat. Wyclef Jean]
D1 Bringing It Back
D2 Tell Your Mama Come
D3 Request + Line [feat. Macy Gray]






