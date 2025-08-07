Jordan Davis Releases "Louisiana Stick" With Marcus King

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum hitmaker and MCA recording artist Jordan Davis today released his latest track, "Louisiana Stick" off his upcoming album, Learn The Hard Way. With the release, Davis is featured on the cover of Apple Music's New Music Daily. "Louisiana Stick," part tribute to Davis' Louisiana roots, was written by Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, and Ashley Gorley with critically acclaimed artist Marcus King. Davis is set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and the TODAY show this month, continuing the momentum for his album release and upcoming tour. "Louisiana Stick" is the latest track off of Learn The Hard Way, available for pre-save now.
"Louisiana Stick" Lyrics:
Written by Jordan Davis, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, and Ashley Gorley
You moved out to California
It didn't feel like home
You said New York City's too busy
You didn't stay too long
Well let me run something by you
If you've never seen
Yeah, the moonlight cutting thru a cypress tree
Baby come and take a ride with me
Down south in the land of magnolias
I'll make you my riverboat queen
Give me a week and I'll show you what I mean
I guarantee you'll be falling in love real quick
Baby I bet I can make Louisiana stick
Baby, I bet I can make Louisiana stick
I bet I can make Louisiana stick
I could take you to the swamplands
Where the sugarcane grows
Yeah, you ain't been dancing 'til you're dancing to some zydeco
Baby it'll get on you
Like a voodoo spell
You heard 'em sing about a Louisiana Saturday night
But you gotta see it for yourself
Down south in the land of magnolias
I'll make you my riverboat queen
Give me a week and I'll show you what I mean
I guarantee you'll be falling in love real quick
Baby I bet I can make Louisiana stick
Like the back of your leg to a vinyl seat
Grandmama to a gumbo recipe
Blues in a bar on Frenchmen Street
It's gonna stick on you like it stuck on me
Down south in the land of magnolias
I'll make you my riverboat queen
Give me a week and I'll show you what I mean
I guarantee you'll be falling in love real quick
Baby I bet I can make Louisiana stick
In addition to recent stops at Live With Kelly And Mark, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and CBS Mornings to discuss his upcoming Learn The Hard Way album, Davis is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! August 14th to perform his hit single, "Bar None." He will also stop at the Today show August 21st to promote the official release of his new album and the upcoming launch of his fall Ain't Enough Road tour, which kicks off September 11th in Greater Palm Springs, CA and will make stops at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre (9/18), New York City's Radio City Music Hall (10/2) and more.
Ain't Enough Road Tour Dates
Thursday, September 11, 2025 - Greater Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
Friday, September 12, 2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Friday, September 19, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Wednesday, September 24, 2025 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Friday, September 26, 2025 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Saturday, September 27, 2025 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Thursday, October 2, 2025 - New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Friday, October 3, 2025 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Friday, October 10, 2025 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Saturday, October 11, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
Thursday, October 16, 2025 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
Friday, October 17, 2025 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center
Thursday, October 23, 2025 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena
Friday, October 24, 2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena
Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis' highly-anticipated second full-length album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive No. 1's and two "song of the year" award-winning titles including the 5X Platinum-selling hit "Buy Dirt," (CMA Awards 2022, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3X Platinum-selling "Next Thing You Know" (ACM Awards 2024). All penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released the chart-topping hit singles "What My World Spins Around" and "Tucson Too Late," in addition to "Next Thing You Know" and "Buy Dirt," earning numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods as well as his second Platinum-Certified album, Bluebird Days. Davis previously notched four consecutive No. 1 hits-totaling eight No. 1s on Country radio - off of his Platinum-Certified debut album Home State including the 4x Platinum "Singles You Up," and 2x Platinum-selling songs "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot" along with his most recent No.1 single "I Ain't Sayin'" off his upcoming and highly anticipated album Learn The Hard Way. In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, in addition to being a 2X nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. He's appeared on Good Morning America, The Today Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, CBS Mornings, College GameDay, and more. He has earned praise from Billboard, saying Davis is a "modern-day storyteller" with MusicRow noting, "this man never disappoints," and "Davis is one of the leading talents in a new wave of American country music" (BBC). Starting 2025 off internationally, Davis served as direct support for Luke Combs' stadium tour in New Zealand and Australia. Additionally, Davis was direct support for Luke on his 2024 Growin' Up and Getting Old Tour and followed with his string of U.S. and international shows headlining his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR in the fall of 2024. Davis announced his Ain't Enough Road Tour for fall of 2025- the nationwide tour kicks off Thursday, September 11th in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with additional stops in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, St. Louis, Rosemont, Savannah and more before wrapping up on Saturday, October 25th in Estero, FL at Hertz Arena. Davis' highly anticipated upcoming album Learn The Hard Way is set to be released August 15th and includes certified Gold and 8th career No. 1 "I Ain't Sayin'," alongside recent releases "Turn This Truck Around," "Bar None," "In Case You Missed It," "Know You Like That," "Jesus Wouldn't Do," and title track "Learn The Hard Way." For more information, visit JordanDavisOfficial.com (https://jordandavisofficial.com/).