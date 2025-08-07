Top40-Charts.com
Support our efforts,
sign up for our $5 membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 07 August, 2025

Fujii Kaze Releases New Song "Love Like This"

Submit your news, get featured!

Hot Songs Around The World

Ordinary
Alex Warren
523 entries in 27 charts
Messy
Lola Young
627 entries in 26 charts
Azizam
Ed Sheeran
324 entries in 24 charts
APT.
Rose & Bruno Mars
941 entries in 29 charts
Die With A Smile
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
1118 entries in 30 charts
Birds Of A Feather
Billie Eilish
1125 entries in 25 charts
One Thing At A Time
Morgan Wallen
173 entries in 6 charts
Sports Car
Tate McRae
259 entries in 15 charts
Pink Pony Club
Chappell Roan
305 entries in 11 charts
A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Shaboozey
971 entries in 22 charts
Luther
Kendrick Lamar & SZA
243 entries in 15 charts
Camino Por La Selva
Luli Pampin
201 entries in 3 charts
Beautiful Things
Benson Boone
1343 entries in 27 charts
Tu Falta De Querer
Mon Laferte
241 entries in 3 charts
Fujii Kaze Releases New Song "Love Like This"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze has released his new song "Love Like This" via Universal Music Japan/Republic Records. The track showcases Kaze's smooth vocals over a warm, gentle melody and is the latest preview of his upcoming third studio album Prema, out September 5th - pre-order/pre-save the album now.

The official music video, directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, LISA, Maroon 5), explores the complexities of love.

Reflecting on the song, Kaze shares: "What is the purest form of love? And the supreme bliss it brings? I guess I don't know it yet, but in this song, I pretended I did."

Earlier this summer, Kaze made his highly anticipated return with powerful lead single "Hachikō," his first new music in three years since his acclaimed sophomore album LOVE ALL SERVE ALL. The new release sparked global buzz after over 10,000 fans attended a surprise pop-up event in Bangkok.

"Love Like This" arrives on the heels of Kaze's triumphant sold-out European tour, with stops in Berlin, Paris, and London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. He also debuted at major international festivals including Roskilde (Denmark), NN North Sea Jazz (Netherlands), and Montreux Jazz Festival (Switzerland), further cementing his global rise.

Tomorrow, Kaze makes his Lollapalooza debut in Chicago, following a sold-out official aftershow tonight at the coveted Vic Theatre. His world tour continues through the summer.

The official CD and vinyl pack shots for Prema have been unveiled and are available for purchase now.

The standard CD edition includes all nine English-language tracks from the album, housed in a soft tri-fold paper sleeve, and comes with a booklet featuring liner notes and full Japanese lyric translations.

The vinyl edition features a single color vinyl record housed in a gatefold jacket, offering a unique listening experience different from the CD versions.

The limited first edition offers even more for fans, coming with a bonus disc titled Pre: Prema — a special collection of seven tracks including previously released favorites like the global streaming hit "Michi Teyu Ku (Overflowing)," the A.G. Cook-produced "Hana," and the fan-favorite "Feelin' Go(o)d," plus one brand-new, unreleased song: "It's Alright." This edition also includes an exclusive double-sided poster, making it a must-have collector's item.

Prema Tracklist:
1. Casket Girl
2. I Need U Back
3. Hachikō
4. Love Like This
5. Prema 
6. It Ain't Over
7. You 
8. Okay, Goodbye
9. Forever Young

Fujii Kaze Tour Dates:
Aug 1, 2025 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

*Sold Out 'Lollapalooza' aftershow
Aug 2, 2025 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL
Aug 4, 2025 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

*Sold Out
Aug 7, 2025 - Bimbo's 365 Club - San Francisco, CA

*Sold Out 'Outside Lands' night show
Aug 8, 2025 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CA
Aug 11, 2025 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
Aug 13, 2025 - Balboa Theater - San Diego, CA

*Sold Out
Oct 5, 2025 - Auditorio BB - Mexico City, Mexico
Oct 7, 2025 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
Oct 8, 2025 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX
Oct 11, 2025 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2025
top40-charts.com (S6)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0045440 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039997100830078 secs