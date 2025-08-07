Fujii Kaze Releases New Song "Love Like This"





Oct 11, 2025 - Austin City Limits New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze has released his new song " Love Like This " via Universal Music Japan/Republic Records. The track showcases Kaze's smooth vocals over a warm, gentle melody and is the latest preview of his upcoming third studio album Prema, out September 5th - pre-order/pre-save the album now.The official music video, directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, LISA, Maroon 5), explores the complexities of love.Reflecting on the song, Kaze shares: "What is the purest form of love? And the supreme bliss it brings? I guess I don't know it yet, but in this song, I pretended I did."Earlier this summer, Kaze made his highly anticipated return with powerful lead single "Hachikō," his first new music in three years since his acclaimed sophomore album LOVE ALL SERVE ALL. The new release sparked global buzz after over 10,000 fans attended a surprise pop-up event in Bangkok. Love Like This " arrives on the heels of Kaze's triumphant sold-out European tour, with stops in Berlin, Paris, and London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. He also debuted at major international festivals including Roskilde (Denmark), NN North Sea Jazz (Netherlands), and Montreux Jazz Festival (Switzerland), further cementing his global rise.Tomorrow, Kaze makes his Lollapalooza debut in Chicago, following a sold-out official aftershow tonight at the coveted Vic Theatre. His world tour continues through the summer.The official CD and vinyl pack shots for Prema have been unveiled and are available for purchase now.The standard CD edition includes all nine English-language tracks from the album, housed in a soft tri-fold paper sleeve, and comes with a booklet featuring liner notes and full Japanese lyric translations.The vinyl edition features a single color vinyl record housed in a gatefold jacket, offering a unique listening experience different from the CD versions.The limited first edition offers even more for fans, coming with a bonus disc titled Pre: Prema — a special collection of seven tracks including previously released favorites like the global streaming hit "Michi Teyu Ku (Overflowing)," the A.G. Cook-produced "Hana," and the fan-favorite "Feelin' Go(o)d," plus one brand-new, unreleased song: "It's Alright." This edition also includes an exclusive double-sided poster, making it a must-have collector's item.Prema Tracklist:1. Casket Girl2. I Need U Back3. Hachikō4. Love Like This5. Prema6. It Ain't Over7. You8. Okay, Goodbye9. Forever YoungFujii Kaze Tour Dates:Aug 1, 2025 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL*Sold Out 'Lollapalooza' aftershowAug 2, 2025 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, ILAug 4, 2025 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON*Sold OutAug 7, 2025 - Bimbo's 365 Club - San Francisco, CA*Sold Out 'Outside Lands' night showAug 8, 2025 - Outside Lands - San Francisco, CAAug 11, 2025 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CAAug 13, 2025 - Balboa Theater - San Diego, CA*Sold OutOct 5, 2025 - Auditorio BB - Mexico City, MexicoOct 7, 2025 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GAOct 8, 2025 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TXOct 11, 2025 - Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX



