Rema Releases Brand New Single "Kelebu" Following Successful Run Of Heis World Tour

Rema's musical odyssey has propelled him and Afrobeats to global prominence, transcending borders and captivating audiences worldwide. With critically acclaimed projects, awards, chart topping singles and sold-out tours internationally, Mavin Global artist Rema is on his unassailable ascent to worldwide superstardom. His stellar self-titled debut in 2019 will be remembered for defining a new era in African pop and his follow up effort Rave and Roses is the highest streamed project by an African artist. Just in the past year, the 24 year old artist joined the illustrious Billions club (having amassed over seventy billion streams overall), earned a Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit in " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rema returns with fire. After tearing up stages across the U.S. and Europe on his "HEIS" tour - which included stops at Madison Square Garden in NYC and O2 Arena in London, U.K. - he drops "Kelebu", a pulse-pounding anthem produced by London.As his critically acclaimed album, HEIS, celebrates its first anniversary, Rema isn't looking back, he's raising the bar once again. With "Kelebu," he channels pure rhythm, paying nostalgic homage to the golden era of African dance music. A high-voltage blend of rhythm and swagger, it captures the raw, magnetic energy that defines Rema live. Built for dance floors, Rema raves, and late-night speakers, it's a sonic escape, designed to make you forget everything and just move and groove.Speaking on the song's infectious sound, Rema shared:"Growing up, I didn't have a phone to create my music taste, my household had different music tastes, I listened to what everybody played. In school parties, we used to dance to a lot of Caribbean and Francophone bounces. We didn't care about what they were saying because most of them were not even in our local language in Nigeria. They just kept repeating one word with a fantastic instrumental backing it up, and we all danced. Making music now, I'm reliving those moments by expressing it with my art." — Rema Fresh from his surprise appearance during Drake's Wireless set, where critics hailed him as one of the day's standout acts, Rema's momentum is unstoppable. Years of relentless touring have sharpened his craft, and "Kelebu" is the sound of an artist fully in his zone, rewriting the rules, one beat at a time.Rema launched into 2025 at full speed, dropping "Baby (Is It A Crime)" and "Bout U" before embarking on his global "HEIS" tour. The tour became a defining moment in his career, with sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, a victorious return to The O2 for the second time in four years, and a packed Accor Arena in Paris. Across continents, Rema celebrated a six-year run of culture-shifting hits, cementing a legacy that's continuously redefining Afrobeats on a global scale. During his O2 set, Rema shared a bold revelation: he'll be stepping away from the UK stage for a while to focus entirely on his next body of work, the next phase in his artistic evolution. While the HEIS era has been nothing short of groundbreaking, he's now locking into the studio, ready to craft something that doesn't just follow up, but levels up. A new chapter is coming, and as always, Rema is shaping the future on his own terms. During Paris Fashion Week in June, Rema leveled up with his runway debut for 424, whilst also attending and sitting front row at Kenzo and Jacquemus.Rema's musical odyssey has propelled him and Afrobeats to global prominence, transcending borders and captivating audiences worldwide. With critically acclaimed projects, awards, chart topping singles and sold-out tours internationally, Mavin Global artist Rema is on his unassailable ascent to worldwide superstardom. His stellar self-titled debut in 2019 will be remembered for defining a new era in African pop and his follow up effort Rave and Roses is the highest streamed project by an African artist. Just in the past year, the 24 year old artist joined the illustrious Billions club (having amassed over seventy billion streams overall), earned a Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit in " Calm Down " featuring Selena Gomez and rounded out the year with a sold out stadium show at The O2 in London UK performing to over 20,000 fans. He's claimed many "firsts" in his illustrious career including a Guinness World Record (for the first No. 1 hit on MENA charts) and being the highest charting African artist in history on the Billboard Hot 100 and earn over one billion streams in the US — making Afrobeats history. The following year saw Rema release one of his boldest works of music yet, the sophomore album HEIS. The percussive and high-octane project was Rema's exploration of the Afrobeats genre that was pioneered by the luminaries that came before him. The album was embraced by fans and critics alike appearing on many "Best of 2024" albums list with Rolling Stone crowning it as the "the strongest contender for the best Afrobeats album of the year." HEIS also earned Rema his first GRAMMY nomination in the "Best Global Music Album" category. From the outset, his mission has remained steadfast, never wavering in his relentless pursuit of excellence and with this new wave of music, Rema is set to ascend the throne while putting his city on.



